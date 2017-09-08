Huawei Mate 10 Pro Image Pops Up, Reiterates Previous Info

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is rumored to be the company’s all-new flagship, and according to rumors and leaks, it will sport extremely thin bezels, its side bezels will be non-existent, and bezels above and below the display will be really thin, which is exactly what today’s leak suggests. If you take a look at the device in the provided image, you will get to see yet another new real life image of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, which follows a leak that we’ve seen yesterday, which showed off that very same device.

Now, Huawei will introduce the Huawei Mate 10 and possibly Mate 10 Pro on October 16, which is something that the company already announced. Well, both of these smartphones have been leaking like crazy lately, and if leaks are accurate, the Huawei Mate 10 will sport somewhat thicker bezels and a front-facing fingerprint scanner / home button, while the device that is represented above this article will be the ‘Pro’ model. These two phones are actually rumored to sport identical specifications, which means that you can expect them both to come with a 5.9-inch or a 6-inch display, and it remains to be seen if those display will sport a 16:9 or an 18:9 aspect ratio, though based on the provided image, it seems like we’re getting a regular 16:9 panel here. Both of these phones will also ship with Huawei’s all-new processor, the Kirin 970, which was announced quite recently during IFA 2017 in Berlin. This processor comes with a dedicated AI chip, and we’re looking at a 10nm 64-bit octa-core processor here, which is, needless to say, Huawei’s new flagship SoC.

The Huawei Mate 10 is expected to sport an all-metal design, and the same can be said for the ‘Pro’ model, though there’s a chance that Huawei might opt for metal + glass build and surprise us all. The Huawei Mate 10 Pro will sport a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and both Mate 10 devices are expected to ship with 6GB of RAM on the inside. Android 8.0 Oreo is expected to come pre-installed on the Huawei Mate 10 along with Emotion UI (EMUI) 6.0, though it remains to be seen if Huawei will be able to adapt its skin to Android 8.0 Oreo by the time these two devices are due to arrive, if not, we’ll get Android Nougat with EMUI 5.1 on top of it.

