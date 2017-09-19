Huawei Mate 10 Pro Android Flagship Leaks With Its Price Tags

Huawei’s Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro Android flagships leaked once again earlier today, with an image of their front panels initially emerging on Chinese social media website Weibo together with their price tags, and some renders of the Mate 10 Pro later making an appearance on the same platform before being picked up by one Twitter user.

According to the latest leaks, the Mate 10 will supposedly be offered in three storage options, with the most affordable one featuring 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal flash memory, and a price tag of 4,299 Yuan, which translates to approximately $652. The variant with 128GB of storage space and 6GB of RAM will supposedly set you back 4,899 Yuan ($743), whereas the most high-end model is said to carry a price tag of 5,599 Yuan ($850) and twice as much storage. According to the same source, Huawei will be offering the Mate 10 Pro in four configurations, with the top model going for 7,499 Yuan ($1138) and coming with 8GB of RAM and 256 of storage. Consumers who’ll agree to 6GB of RAM and the same amount of internal memory will have to pay 6,899 Yuan ($1,042) for the device, whereas those who opt for a model with the same amount of RAM and half the storage space will be met with a 6,199 ($940) price tag. Finally, the most affordable variant of the Mate 10 Pro is said to come with 6GB of RAM, 64GB of native memory, and a price tag of 5,499 Yuan ($835), thus being slightly cheaper than the most expensive version of the Mate 10, the source claims.

According to the photograph showing the front panels of the two phones that can be seen below, both the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro will feature display panels with an 18:9 (2:1) aspect ratio but only the former will come with a physical Home button which will presumably double as a fingerprint scanner. The source claims that the more premium device is set to come with a 6-inch display panel and boast a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, in addition to featuring a 4,200mAh battery and IP68-certified resistance to water and dust particles. The Chinese phone maker already confirmed that its next-generation flagship is set to be unveiled on October 16, though it remains to be seen whether the entire lineup which is also said to include the Mate 10 Lite will be launched on that date.