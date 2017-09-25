Huawei Mate 10 Leak Hints At f/1.6 Sensors, Many Other Specs

A number of promotional materials depicting what appear to be the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro leaked online on Monday, having originally been shared by one tech blog from France. While no new real-life images of the devices have been revealed as part of the latest leak, the materials disclose many hardware specifications and other features of what’s believed to be Huawei’s most powerful Android flagship lineup to date. The renders of the Mate 10 Pro that can be seen below show a device with a Leica-certified dual camera setup on its rear panel entailing two vertically arranged sensors which seem to protrude from the handset to a significant degree. The lenses are accompanied by a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit to their left and are situated above a circular fingerprint scanner, with the phone itself having no physical Home button as it boasts extremely slim top and bottom bezels.

Just like some previous rumors suggested that the Mate 10 will feature a Home key on its bottom bezel, the newly uncovered images indicate that the device will indeed have such a key despite featuring a nearly bezel-free design, though not all of the renders depict it with a Home button. On the other hand and contrary to some reports that the two models are both meant to adopt a tall 18:9 aspect ratio, it seems that only one of them will feature the 2:1 image format, with the other one being set to boast a widescreen 16:9 display panel. The latter model is presumed to be the regular Mate 10 which is said to feature a 5.9-inch Super AMOLED screen with a QHD resolution of 2,560 by 1,440 pixels, whereas the Mate 10 Pro is expected to have a 6-inch panel and a QHD+ resolution of 2,880 by 1,440 pixels. The two handsets will seemingly be IP67-certified for resistance to water and dust particles, in addition to being available in at least three colors – black, blue, and what looks like rose gold or light brown.

The newly uncovered promotional materials also suggest that Huawei’s Mate 10 series is to ship with two sensors with an aperture of f/1.6 which the Chinese company claims is the widest in the mobile industry, though the same figure was previously achieved by LG Electronics and its V30 flagship which is expected to become commercially available in the West by the time the Mate 10 lineup launches. The f/1.6 sensors will presumably be similar to some previous camera setups seen on high-end devices from Huawei, meaning that one of them could be exclusively tasked with capturing colors, whereas the other one is likely to be of the monochrome variety. Wide-angle lenses are generally easier to design the longer the focal length is, and Huawei and Leica presumably took advantage of that principle while working on the main imaging system of the Mate 10 family which will seemingly mark the return of the Summarit H mobile lenses.

The default camera app found on the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro also seems to be relying on some artificial intelligence processing, the leaked materials suggest, revealing that the handsets will be capable of recognizing 14 different photography scenarios in real time and adjust the parameters of their sensors accordingly. AI applications don’t end there, with both handsets being listed as featuring the HiSilicon Kirin 970, a premium system-on-chip that the Shenzhen, China-based company describes as an industry first as far as machine learning and general AI technologies are concerned. The Kirin 970 ships with a dedicated AI processing unit that will seemingly power a broad range of functionalities found inside the Mate 10-series devices. Another unique feature of the handsets is their ability to utilize optical character recognition (OCR) technologies to translate photographs similar to how Google Translate does even without an internet connection, according to the latest leak.

The battery found inside the two handsets will apparently be of the non-removable variety and have a capacity of 4,000mAh, whereas the Android-based software of the device is supposed to stay extremely fast for at least 18 months following your purchase, the newly uncovered promos suggest. A USB Type-C port unsurprisingly appears to be part of the package here alongside Huawei Super Charge support and a 4G LTE modem capable of achieving download speeds of up to 1.2Gbps. The Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer is currently in the process of teasing its upcoming flagships by mocking Apple and has already promised to announce them on October 16 in Munich, Germany.