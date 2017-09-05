Huawei Mate 10 CAD-Based Renders Surface In Images & Video

The Huawei Mate 10 will be announced on October 16, as Huawei confirmed yesterday, while the phone’s CAD-based renders and a 360-degree video preview just surfaced. These images and video come from compareraja and @OnLeaks, as the two sources basically partnered up in order to bring us such info. Having said that, you can check out the leaked content down below, either the image gallery, or the embedded video.

Having said that, this phone seems to be made out of metal, and it comes with a dual camera setup on the back, as expected. The fingerprint scanner is placed on the front side of this handset, which is a rather noticeable change compared to the Huawei Mate 9. The device comes with a vertically aligned dual camera setup, and those two cameras are helped by a dual-LED flash, and a laser autofocus, which are flanking those two camera sensors. A 3.5mm headphone jack is placed on the very top of the device, and the device’s loudspeaker can be found on the bottom of the Huawei Mate 10, and next to it lies a Type-C USB port. This phone sports a flat display, it seems, and the back side of the device is slightly curved on the sides. The two cameras which are included on the back of the Huawei Mate 10 are protruding a little bit, which is also worth noting. The power / lock, volume up and volume down buttons can be found on the right-hand side of the Huawei Mate 10, and a SIM card tray is placed on the left.

According to the provided info, the Huawei Mate 10 will measure 150.2 x 77.5 x 8.4mm, while its optics are 9mm thick, which is why they protrude on the back a little bit (0.6mm). Now, the specs have not been leaked by the source or anything like that, but according to some previous rumors and leaks, the Huawei Mate 10 might sport either a 5.9-inch or a 6-inch display, while it will also utilize 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. This smartphone will be fueled by the Kirin 970 64-bit octa-core processor which was announced during this year’s IFA in Berlin. The Huawei Mate 10 will be announced on October 16 in Berlin, so stay tuned for more info.

