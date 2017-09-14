Huawei Maimang 6 Renders Leak, Launching On September 22

The upcoming Huawei Maimang 6 has just surfaced online. @evleaks aka Evan Blass has shared two renders of this handset, renders which are showing off both the front and back sides of this handset. Now, it seems like this handset is identical to the Huawei RNE-Al00 which popped up on TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC) the other day, which essentially means that we know what specs will it sport as well, in addition to its design. On top of all that, it seems like Huawei confirmed that this handset will launch on September 22.

Before we start talking about the phone’s design and specs, it’s worth noting that this phone will be known as the Huawei G10 outside of China, in case you were wondering. Having said that, the Huawei Maimang 6 will be made out of metal, while all of its physical keys will be placed on the right side of its body. This smartphone will ship with a dual camera setup on the back, and those two cameras will protrude a bit. A fingerprint scanner will also be placed on the phone’s back side, and the company’s branding will be present on both the phone’s front and back. Now, as per info provided by TENAA, the Huawei Maimang 6 will sport a 5.9-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, which means we’re getting a display with an 18:9 aspect ratio here. This smartphone will also pack in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card), and the phone will be fueled by an octa-core SoC clocked at 2.36GHz, though we still do not know what processor is this exactly, but it’s probably one of the company’s Kirin CPUs.

A 3,240mAh non-removable battery will also be included in this package, along with fast charging, while Android 7.0 Nougat will come pre-installed on this smartphone, along with Huawei’s Emotion UI skin. 16 and 2-megapixel shooters will be placed on the back of this phone, while you will find 13 and 2-megapixel snappers on the front side of this smartphone, which essentially means this will be a quad-camera phone. The device will be announced in Gold and Blue color variants it seems, while it will measure 156.2 x 75.2 x 7.5mm, and weigh 164 grams.

