Huawei Maimang 6 Is Official With 4GB Of RAM, Quad Cameras

Huawei has just announced its much-rumored handset, the Huawei Maimang 6. This smartphone has been surfacing in various leaks and rumors for a couple of weeks now, and the company finally announced it in China. If you take a look at the images down below, you’ll notice that leaks were spot on, this smartphone is made out of metal, it comes with a vertically aligned dual camera setup on the back, above which lies an LED flash, while a fingerprint scanner is placed below those two cameras. Huawei’s branding is present on both the front and back sides of the Maimang 6, and all of the physical keys are located on the right-hand side of this phone’s body.

The Huawei Maimang 6 is not exactly bezel-less, well, not a single phone is, but this handset comes with really thin bezels all around. The device comes with a large 5.9-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, which comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio, as its resolution indicates, and on top of this display you’re also getting a sheet of 2.5D curved glass. Huawei’s Kirin 659 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels this smartphone, while the Mali-T830 MP2 GPU comes bundled in here, and is in charge of graphics processing. The Huawei Maimang 6 packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage, while a 3,340mAh non-removable battery is also included in the package, as is fast charging. Android 7.0 Nougat comes out of the box here, and on top of it, you’ll find Huawei’s proprietary skin, Emotion UI (EMUI) 5.1. The Huawei Maimang 6 also includes two SIM card slots (2x Nano SIM), and this is a hybrid setup we’re looking at here, which means that you can use one of those SIM card slots for memory expansion, all you need is a microSD card.

The Huawei Maimang 6 actually comes with a quad camera setup, which means you’re getting two cameras on the back of this phone, and two on its front side. 16 and 2-megapixel shooters are placed on the back of the Huawei Maimang 6, while you’ll find 13 and 2-megapixel cameras on its front side. A dual-tone flash is placed on the back of the phone, while you’ll find a soft LED flash on the front side of Huawei’s new smartphone. 4G LTE connectivity is included in the phone as well, as is Bluetooth 4.2, while the device also comes with support for WiFi 802.11 b/g/n. The Huawei Maimang 6 measures 156.2 x 75.2 x 7.5mm, while it weighs 164 grams. This smartphone comes in Obsidian Black, Streamer Gold and Aurora Blue color variants, while it is priced at 2,399 Yuan ($364) in China. The phone’s pre-order period kicks off today, while the device will ship to consumers starting on September 30. This phone is expected to launch globally next month as the Huawei Mate 10 Lite.