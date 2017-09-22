HTC’s Shares Rise 9.96 Percent Following A Deal With Google

According to Reuters, HTC’s shares rose 9.96 percent following the recent agreement with Google. As most of you probably already know, Google and HTC agreed that a part of HTC’s employees will move to the Mountain View giant, while Google also acquired non-exclusive rights to HTC’s intellectual property. Now, it seems like this had an impact on HTC’s shares, as they rose on Friday.

Just to be clear, Google did not purchase HTC’s mobile division, but they did get some of the company’s employees, to be more precise, employees who were working, or are working on the Google Pixel project(s), will move to Google. This move by Google makes it clear that the company has hardware ambitions, and that it wants more control over the Pixel hardware, well, at least it looks like it. Having that in mind, this does not mean that HTC will stop making smartphones, quite on the contrary, HTC actually confirmed in its announcement that the company is working hard on the next HTC-branded flagship, presumably the HTC U12, and that it will be released as planned. Having said that, HTC is also rumored to release three more smartphones before the end of this year, one of which will be the company’s flagship phablet, and may be named the HTC U11 Plus. That handset will ship with the Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM and pack in a rather large display, according to rumors, at the very least. Now, an edge-to-edge display had also been mentioned in some rumors, but we’ll see what will come out of all those rumors.

Having said that, the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 handsets will be announced on October 4, Google had already teased that event and the design of both devices has been determined quite some time ago. Now, if rumors are to be believed, the Google Pixel 2 will be manufactured by HTC, while LG will manufacture the Pixel XL 2. The Pixel XL 2’s design will, according to renders, be based on the LG G6’s design, at least partially, and that phone will sport an edge-to-edge display, or something close to it. The Pixel 2, on the other hand, will resemble the original Pixel, and it will be more compact than the Pixel XL 2, of course.