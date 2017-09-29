HTC Brings Back “Green Is Good” Week With Deep Discounts

HTC has announced that it is officially bringing back “Green Is Good” week, and will be offering a number of discounts and giveaways to celebrate. The discounts start with an HTC U11 for only $549, along with a free HTC Gift Pack. Other discounts include an HTC U Ultra for $449, an HTC Bolt for $400, 50% off all accessories with device purchase, and $10 cases for certain devices. The week’s giveaways require no purchase to enter. Just sign up for HTC’s deals newsletter and keep tabs on HTC’s social media channels. Users can win the HTC U11, the HTC U Ultra, the HTC Vive, HTC and Under Armour’s Healthbox, and HTC gift packs containing various undisclosed goodies. The celebration kicks off on October 1, and runs through October 8, or 10/08, to celebrate the time shown in static advertising images of HTC devices.

Last year marked the first “Green Is Good” week, which came with a decidedly more meager stable of deals and giveaways. A discount of $150 was offered on the HTC 10, while the giveaway lineup consisted of an HTC Vive, three HTC 10 units, a HealthBox, four Under Armour Bands, and one unit of the divisive HTC One A9. This year’s set of deals is vastly larger than last year’s, while the giveaway setup seems largely similar in value, aside from the mystery gift packs.

For those not too well-versed in what some of the prizes and discounted devices are, the HTC U11 is HTC’s newest squeezable, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835-toting flagship, while the HTC U Ultra carries the same Snapdragon 821 that powers the Google Pixel, and has a secondary display, and the HTC Bolt rounds things out with a relatively pedestrian Snapdragon 810 from 2015’s Huawei Nexus 6P, serving as a bridge of sorts between the HTC One M9 and the HTC 10. The UnderArmour Healthbox, meanwhile, is a scale, band and other health accessories produced jointly by HTC and Under Armour. The HTC Vive, finally, is the most premium PC-based VR system currently on the market. The HTC Gift Packs are a total mystery, but given that they’re mentioned as an afterthought to the bigger prizes, they likely contain packs of accessories, or perhaps older devices.