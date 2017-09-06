Honor V10 To Ship With Kirin 970 SoC, Launch Early Next Year

It seems like Honor’s upcoming flagship, the Honor V10, will ship with AI capabilities, and it will be announced early next year. This information was allegedly shared by Honor’s president, George Zhao, who spoke about company’s upcoming products at this year’s IFA in Berlin. Now, this suggests that the Honor V10 will be fueled by the all-new Kirin 970 SoC which was announced by Huawei at IFA, and that is not exactly a huge surprise considering that the Honor V9 was fueled by the Kirin 960, which was Huawei’s flagship SoC for last year.

The Honor V9 was introduced back in February this year, and it was later reintroduced as the Honor 8 Pro for international markets. Chances are that the same will happen this year, the Honor V10 will, eventually, get re-announced as the Honor 9 Pro. Now, the Kirin 970 is made using a 10nm manufacturing process, and it is a truly powerful mobile SoC. This is an octa-core processor, which comes with a 12-core GPU for graphics processing, and it also offers Cat. 18 4G LTE. The AI chip that is built into this processor is expected to improve not only the phone’s performance, but also its battery life, and it will be interesting to see how well will all that work once the first Kirin 970-powered phone gets announced, and that will almost certainly be the Huawei Mate 10 which is expected to land next month.

Now, as far as the Honor V10 is concerned, we really don’t have that much info at the moment, its announcement is still a couple of months away, and we’ll have to wait for some leaks to surface with more information. It is possible, however, that it will resemble the Honor 9 to some extent, but Honor might opt to use metal in order to build the Honor V10, not metal and glass. Also, the company might move a fingerprint scanner to the front side of the Honor V10, even though it was placed on the back of the Honor V9, but the Honor 9 sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner, so… it remains to be seen what will be the case with the Honor V10.

