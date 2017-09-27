Honor 7X Will Be Announced On October 11, Company Confirms

Honor is planning to release a new smartphone in China on October 11 it seems, as the company has just shared a teaser image on its official Weibo (Chinese social network) page, which basically confirms that the device is coming. If you take a look at the provided image, it will be really hard to miss the ‘7X’ writing in the middle of it, and also the announcement date that is listed below it. Now, in addition to that, the company also shared the following tagline: “Want to see farther than ordinary people? Higher? Wider your head and the world”. This tagline might sound a bit odd, and there’s a good reason for that, this is a direct, literal translation from Chinese, but the company is basically trying to say that this phone will widen your horizons.

Now, the aforementioned tagline basically indicates that this phone will sport an 18:9 display aspect ratio, like quite a few other phones out there. Such display have managed to become quite popular in 2017, and many budget and high-end devices sporting such displays are already available for purchase out there. The Honor 7X will be a direct successor to the Honor 6X which was announced last year, and some spec-related info regarding this phone did leak recently, while the phone also got certified in China recently (3C certification). The Honor 7X is rumored to sport a 5.5-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, and it’s also rumored to sport really thin bezels. Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 670 64-bit octa-core processor will probably fuel this smartphone, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage.

The Honor 7X is expected to sport two 12-megapixel shooters on its back, while Android 7.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on this smartphone, with Huawei’s Emotion UI (EMUI) 5.1 skin on top of it. This handset will almost certainly sport a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, while a Type-C port will be placed on the bottom of the phone, and a 3.5mm headphone jack will probably be a part of this package as well. This handset is expected to come in two storage variants, the more affordable model will ship with 32GB of storage, while the more expensive variant will sport 64GB of native storage. The 32GB storage model will cost around 1,499 Yuan ($226), if rumors are to be believed, while the more expensive model will set you back around 1,799 Yuan ($271).

Buy the Honor 8