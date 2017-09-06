Honor 6 Play Is Official With 2GB Of RAM, 3,020mAh Battery

Honor had introduced the Honor V9 Play in China yesterday, and it seems like yet another phone was announced after that, the Honor 6 Play. The Honor 6 Play is yet another Honor-branded budget smartphone, and this phone actually comes with a rather interesting-looking back side. Now, the power / lock, volume up and volume down buttons are placed on the right-hand side of the Honor 6 Play, but one physical key is also included on the left-hand side of this phone. This button is customizable, you can assign it to do whatever you want, and it supports press, double press and press-and-hold gestures, so you can essentially assign it to do three things at once.

The Honor 6 Play comes with on-screen buttons, as there are no physical or capacitive buttons included on the front side of this smartphone, though the company’s logo is placed below the display. This handset offers a dual-LED flash on its back, and the phone comes with a single camera on the back. The Honor 6 Play sports a 5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. The device is fueled by the MediaTek MT6737T 64-bit quad-core SoC, along with the Mali-T720 GPU for graphics. An 8-megapixel snapper (f/2.0 aperture) can be found on the back of the Honor 6 Play, while a 5-megapixel shooter (f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree wide-angle lens) is included on the phone’s front side. A 3,020mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this package, and this smartphone comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box, on top of which you’ll find Huawei’s Emotion UI (EMUI 4.1).

This handset comes with two SIM card slots on the inside, while 4G with VoLTE is also included here. A 3.5mm headphone jack is also a part of this package, and the Honor 6 Play measures 143.8 x 72 x 8.85mm, and weighs 150 grams. The device comes in White and Gold color variants, and it is priced at 599 Yuan ($91). Those of you who live in China will be able to purchase this phone starting today, if you’re interested, and we’re still not sure whether it will reach markets outside of China.

