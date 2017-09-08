Honeywell Launches New Lyric C2 Security Camera

Original equipment manufacturer Honeywell debuted the Lyric C2 Wi-Fi Security Camera, noting how it’s already selling its latest creation. The new product features improved sound and motion detection, enhanced video capabilities, and better hardware compared to its predecessor. The sound detection feature of the camera can now detect cries from a baby, in addition to the sounds created by compatible carbon monoxide and smoke alarms. An improved motion detection feature can discern movements from four special adjustable alert zones like windows and doors while ignoring movements from other parts of the home. The device’s two-way audio feature, on the other hand, allows the owner to issue commands to people still inside the home while also hearing whatever is happening on the property.

The Honeywell Lyric C2 Wi-Fi Security Camera boasts of a 145-degree wide-angle sensor which can record video clips in a Full HD resolution. The homeowner could also benefit from 6x digital zoom that this device offers, an improvement over the 5x digital zoom that its predecessor is capable of. The device’s night vision capabilities can detect and record subjects up to ten meters away even in complete darkness, the consumer electronics manufacturer claims. The device can be mounted on a wall, ceiling, or a table without any help from a professional. The recorded videos are uploaded to the cloud where they are stored for 24 hours, while an SD card may be used as a backup, just in case the Internet connection goes down.

To take full advantage of the security camera, the user may download the Lyric app from the Google Play Store. The Lyric app provides step-by-step instructions on how to initialize the camera during the setup process, and after the setup is completed, the app will be used to control the camera and receive important notifications sent by the security device. The app also tracks the location of the homeowner and once it detects they’re away from home, it will turn on the cameras automatically. The Honeywell Lyric C2 Wi-Fi Security Camera is now available for purchase from the manufacturer’s website and Home Depot for $169.99 a piece.