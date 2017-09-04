HOMTOM S8 Available For Only $162.99 Starting On September 5

HOMTOM has just announced that the company’s ‘bezel-less’ HOMTOM S8 smartphone will be discounted over at AliExpress starting tomorrow, and this deal will last until September 12. This handset had been launched for pre-order at the end of last month, and if you’d like to get a copy, head over to the link down below tomorrow (September 5), or any other day until September 12, and you’ll be able to buy this smartphone for only $162.99 from AliExpress. This is the lowest price for this handset you’ll find out there, says the company.

Those of you who are not familiar with the HOMTOM S8, this is the company’s Galaxy S8 look-alike. This handset resembles the Galaxy S8 quite a bit, as it is made out of metal and glass, while it comes with really thin bezels. The HOMTOM S8, much like the Galaxy S8, features an 18:9 display aspect ratio, though it comes with a slightly smaller panel than the Galaxy S8. The HOMTOM S8 features a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) display, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage (up to 128GB via a microSD card). The device is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit octa-core processor which is clocked at 1.5GHz, and Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on this smartphone.

This handset comes with a dual camera setup on the back, as it sports 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel shooters. A 13-megapixel snapper can be found on the front side of this handset, and a 3,400mAh battery is also included in this package, while it comes with fast charging. 4G LTE connectivity is also included here, and the HOMTOM S8 also sports a 3.5mm headphone jack. This phone’s back side is curved, and all of its physical keys are placed on the right side. The device’s camera setup on the back protrudes a bit, and a fingerprint scanner is placed right below its two rear-facing cameras, which are vertically aligned, by the way. The HOMTOM S8 comes in three color variants, Black, Blue and Silver, and it is really slim, actually, as it’s only 7.9mm thick. It’s also worth noting that the device comes with a dual camera setup, in case you need such functionality.

