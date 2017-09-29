GoPro Intros HERO6 Black & Fusion Cameras, Adds QuikStories

GoPro launched two cameras today, the GoPro HERO6 Black, and Fusion. Let’s start with the GoPro HERO6 Black, shall we. The new GoPro HERO6 Black can now be purchased from select retailers and through the company’s website. The camera can shoot 4K video at 60fps or 1080p slow motion video at 240fps and it also boasts of improved low-light and dynamic range performance with its new night and HDR modes. What makes these features possible is the GP1, a new processor that is custom designed for GoPro’s cameras. This chip also brings improved video stabilization to the HERO6 Black, with the manufacturer claiming that this is the most advanced stabilization available on any GoPro camera. Touch Zoom is also included with the HERO6 Black, which is digital zoom controlled by touching the device’s screen. Another way to control the camera is through voice commands, which is now supported in 10 different languages. The camera is also equipped with Bluetooth and 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, the latter of which should increase offload speeds by as much as three times. GoPro promises that the device will stay waterproof up to 10 meters, or 33 feet, underwater, although the company did not clarify if the same figure holds true if it is submerged in saltwater.

The GoPro Fusion, on the other hand, is a product that is primarily designed for capturing 360-degree video and virtual reality content. The device sports a spherical camera that can capture either 5.2K video at 30fps or 3K spherical video at 6ofps. It can also shoot spherical photographs with a resolution of 18-megapixels. A new feature named Overcapture enables users to convert the spherical videos into more traditional formats. Like the HERO6 Black, Fusion will have an advanced gimbal-like stabilization and it can also be controlled by voice commands in 10 supported languages. Fusion can also survive being submerged up to 5 meters, or 16 feet, underwater.

To take full advantage of these new products, GoPro has introduced new features and enhancements in the GoPro app. QuickShot is a new feature that automatically creates short films from the videos captured by the HERO6 Black. To create the clips, this feature utilizes the machine learning capabilities of the GP1 processor to analyze both the visual scenes and sensor data. The app can also be used to remotely control the Fusion camera and preview the shots that it had captured. The HERO6 Black camera is priced at $499 in the US and €569 in Europe, and users also have the choice to include a 64GB SanDisk Extreme microSDXC card for an additional cost of €64.99. The GoPro Fusion, on the other hand, is available at $699.99 and consumers may also purchase two 64GB Sandisk Extreme memory cards for $119.98, raising the total price of the product to $819.97.