GoPro Hero 6 Black Action Camera Leaks In Official Renders

The still-unannounced GoPro Hero 6 Black action camera appeared online earlier this week, with its official renders being dug up on GoPro’s official website by one Konrad Iturbe who initially shared them on Twitter this Saturday. The leaked camera boasts a black matte finish, as suggested by its moniker, in addition to featuring the company’s traditional branding in the bottom-right corner of its front panel. The overall look of the camera seems more than reminiscent of the GoPro Hero 5 Black and it’s expected that the upcoming model will also be able to operate up to 10 meters or 33 feet under water.

According to previous rumors, the GoPro Hero 6 Black will ship with 4K video recording capabilities and should support such content in 60 frames per second, hence serving as a relatively versatile action camera. The device is also expected to feature a slow-motion mode, being able to capture recordings in 240 frames per second, albeit this particular functionality is likely to be limited to a Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution. Industry insiders previously said that GoPro’s upcoming offering will be powered by a custom system-on-chip referred to as the GP1, though it’s currently unclear whether that’s meant to be an official moniker of the device or just a codename. According to a number of older reports and leaked images published by The Verge that can be seen below, the GoPro Hero 6 Black will launch in the United States with a $499 price tag, whereas Canadians will have to pay $649 CAD ($532 USD) for the same device. The San Mateo, California-based consumer electronics manufacturer is expected to officially announce its latest action camera on September 28. Given the company’s product launch patterns, it’s likely that the GoPro Hero 6 Black will be unveiled with immediate availability and won’t be offered through pre-orders.

Originally founded in 2002, GoPro recently found itself compared to Snapchat maker Snap, i.e. its high-profile initial public offering which was somewhat similar to that organized by GoPro in 2014. While Snap presented itself as a software maker with a growing focus on cameras and media, GoPro originally advertised its business as one focused on cameras with a long-term goal of transitioning to media, though that approach has yet to pay off for its early investors, with GoPro currently trading at less than one third of its IPO value.