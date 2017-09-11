Google’s Upcoming Baywolf Headphones May Be Over-Ear Style

Google’s upcoming Baywolf headphones may be an over-ear style, which would suggest some level of being able to block out ambient noise, though not necessarily with legitimate noise cancellation technology. In regards to the style of the fit for these headphones, the design comes by way of an image that was discovered in the Google Assistant application on iOS, though it is worth noting that the image is just an illustrated graphic and not a live image of the pair of headphones. Considering this the actual headphones may turn out to be a little different in the design department.

Looking at the graphic, you can see four buttons on an over-ear style of headphones, with three of them being grouped together on one earcup and the fourth button being separated out by itself on the opposite earcup. The three grouped together are likely the volume adjustment buttons and music playback controls, while the one on the opposite earcup could be for triggering Google Assistant physically instead of using a spoken command.

Also discovered with the graphic image was another graphic that shows a similar looking pair of headphones, though slightly different, and accompanied by a collection of other illustrations like the Android Messages icon, as well as an icon of a person walking, and icons for music, the Google Assistant graphic, and depictions of the clouds and trees. It’s suggested that what these icons are representing are various features and functions that the headphones will have, like being able to send and reply to message, track fitness stats, as well as control music playback and perhaps check the weather, and all of this would be in addition to interacting with Google Assistant too. This particular graphic seems to be for Google‘s Bisto headphones, so with that in mind there is no way to know of the Baywolf headphones would have similar functionality, though realistically they might not have some features, such as tracking fitness stats, if the headphones are not meant to be worn while being active or moving around. There’s still not much detail about Google’s upcoming headphones, but more information will likely surface once it gets closer to Google’s event next month.