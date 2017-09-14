Google’s Pixel 2 Teaser Hints At A Large Battery And More

Google on Thursday officially confirmed that the Pixel 2 smartphone series will be debuting on October 4, exactly one year after the original lineup was unveiled by the Alphabet-owned company. Almost simultaneously with the launch of its Pixel 2 pre-registration website, the tech giant put out the first video teaser for its upcoming devices, with the video itself hinting at a wide variety of features that will be part of the company’s next smartphone package. The 35-second video titled “Funny you should ask…” uses Google’s flagship product Search to tease the arrival of the Pixel 2 lineup, suggesting how many people are unhappy with their current smartphones for a variety of reasons like battery performance, limited storage space, and lag.

The teaser hence suggests that the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 will address all of those issues, presumably by providing users with sizeable batteries and a plethora of storage, among other things. The latter point indicates that Google will once again be offering unlimited cloud storage to all people who opt to purchase one of its two flagships, at least for storing photos and videos recorded on either device without compressing them in an aggressive manner and consequently compromising their quality. The teaser can be viewed below in its entirety and is presumably the first of many similar clips to come until October 4. The Mountain View, California-based tech giant opted to start teasing its upcoming smartphone duo only two days after Apple unveiled its own offerings, which is significant because both product lineups are presumed to be targeting the same demographic, just like it was the case last year. Still, the Pixel series is unlikely to set any sales records and Google’s previous product endeavors suggest that shortages are to be expected throughout the holiday season.

Apart from the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, Google’s October event may also bring a new, smaller version of the Google Home speaker, as well as at least one pair of Google Assistant-enabled “Bisto” headphones, according to previous rumors. All consumer electronics Google announces at the event will presumably be available for purchase in limited quantities by early November, if not sooner.