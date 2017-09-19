Google’s New App Caters To Repairmen And Their Clients

Google has just released a new application to the Play Store, the ‘Home service ads’ app. This app joins a rather vast portfolio of applications that Google released to the Play Store over the years, ranging from Gmail, Chrome, Drive, Maps and Photos, to less known apps like Androidify, Google Classroom and Jamboard. Having said that, this new app is orientated towards home professionals, like plumbers, painters, locksmiths and so on. Sounds confusing? Well, let’s talk more about it, shall we.

The goal of this app is to help handymen and companies get some exposure and organize their works. If you’re listed in this app, other can locate you through Google Search, while this application will help you communicate with your clients and also schedule various repairs. Now, your clients can also rate you through this app, they’re able to leave a review for others to see. It’s worth noting that this app is not yet globally available, Google has kicked off a pilot program which is available only in some cities in the US. It’s worth noting that this app ties in perfectly with the service’s desktop client, which basically serves the same purpose, but Google decided to make a mobile app for it, which many would agree, probably is not a bad idea. Finding a good handyman can be a really painful task sometimes, and a service like this would be helpful, that’s for sure, while an app only makes things easier.

Having in mind that the availability of this app is quite limited at the moment, it won’t be of use to many people, but Google will probably release it on a global scale in the near future, presuming everything goes well with the pilot program. Finding a decent handyman is more of a chore in some regions than in others, but if enough people adopt this application, that process could become a lot easier. This application comes with Google’s recognizable design, and it’s free to use, presuming it’s available in your region. If you’d like to check out the design closely, take a look at the images that are included in the gallery down below.

