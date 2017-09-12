Google’s Family Library Comes To 9 More Countries Today

Google’s Family Library is coming to nine new countries today as the Search giant just announced this morning that a handful of new markets around the globe will be able to share experiences from the Play Store between users. The nine new countries that will be getting the extended support will span across Africa, South America, and Europe, and will include South Africa, Belgium, Czech Republic, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, the Ukraine, and Chile. More than just sharing content from Google Play though, these newly supported countries will also have the ability to set up the Google Play Music Family Plan, which means sharing music between users is possible too.

For those who aren’t familiar, Family Library will allow anyone who is on the account to share apps, games, and movies or TV shows that are purchased from Play Movies and TV between each other without having to buy the content a second, third, or fourth time. One purchase, usable multiple times. This helps keep things simple for families of users who may have more than one person that wants to try out that cool new app or game, though it’s worth keeping in mind that the shared content has to be eligible for it to actually be shared, meaning not all apps or games will be shareable. The movies and TV shows are the same way, except you’ll be able to view the content not just on Android devices, but also on the web and on iOS devices too.

For the Google Play Music Family Plan, not much is really different. One monthly fee of $14.99 lets up to five people share a Play Music Unlimited plan, which includes free streaming of any of the music content in Play Music that you can also download and store on your device for local playback as long as you have the subscription, as well as free access to YouTube Red for ad-free viewing on videos on YouTube. Family Library is limited to the same number of people on one account, up to five, so if you have more than five users that you’ll want to include, you’ll either need to keep them separate and on their own account, or set up a second account to use for the remaining family members. If you’re a user in one of the newly supported countries then setting up a shared account for the family should now be available.