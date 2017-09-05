Google’s Contractor Now Looking For A Pixel 2 Support Expert

Google’s contractor Accenture recently started looking for a Pixel 2 Customer Support Specialist, thus confirming the existence and possibly the official moniker of at least one of the Alphabet-owned company’s upcoming Android-powered smartphones. The job listing from the firm originally appeared on Dice before being reposted on LinkedIn, stating that the position is an entry-level one and offered in San Jose, California. Accenture is one of Google’s long-term partners who often provides the tech giant with contractors who supports its various projects and while Google also has its own customer service staff which handles consumer electronics, it seems that the company is now looking to reinforce its numbers in the run-up to the October launch of the Pixel 2 handset series which has already been widely reported about.

The Pixel 2 job listing starts at $15 per hour and is expected to last for a year, the LinkedIn posting reveals, adding that anyone who applies must have a bachelor’s or associate degree, a private Android smartphone, existing knowledge of Google’s products and services, and at least a year of experience in the customer support field. After naming the Pixel 2 in its title, the ad doesn’t make any subsequent references to the handset and unsurprisingly doesn’t reveal any specifics about the actual device. The listing appeared on LinkedIn on Monday, has so far only attracted two applicants, and will presumably be live until Accenture fills the offered position in the coming weeks.

According to the latest reports, the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 won’t be as similar as their predecessors were, with the smaller device reportedly being a more powerful version of the original Pixel manufactured by HTC, whereas the larger flagship is expected to debut a radically different aesthetic. The bigger smartphone — supposedly codenamed “Taimen” — is said to be manufactured by LG Electronics and will feature a 6-inch Super AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a tall aspect ratio of 18:9, i.e. 2:1. Both handsets are thought to be powered by either the Snapdragon 835 or its rumored revision which Qualcomm may market as the Snapdragon 836, in addition to featuring 4GB of RAM and the larger model offering 128GB of flash memory, whereas the smaller Pixel 2 is still thought to have half of that storage space. Both smartphones are said to sport single-lens primary camera systems and be unveiled on October 5, according to previous claims made by industry insiders.