Google Trips, Flights And Destinations Add New Languages

Google has announced that its Google Trips, Google Flights, and Google Destinations services are adding in new languages and locations. In total, the three services will be getting a combined 20 new languages, and 26 new countries to explore. The full list of new countries includes Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Greenland, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia, and Ukraine. The full list of new languages, on the other hand, was not included in Google’s press release. The new languages and locations should be live for all users on mobile and desktop, effective immediately.

The three travel-related services can all be accessed through a simple Google search. In order to access Google Flights, just search “flights to” and your destination. Google should automatically pick up your location, or ask you to specify if you have not granted location permissions in the past, and will then show you available flights and even allow you to book them right from your smartphone or computer. Google Destinations is accessed in a similar manner, but rather than allowing you to book attractions, simply lets you look into the attractions in a given area and plan out your vacation or just decide where to go. Finally, Google Trips is a separate mobile app, to be used at your destination. The app will show you what attractions and things to do are nearby, and give you a bit of information about those attractions and the local area.

Google has useful tools available for just about any purpose in the digital world, and travel is one of the areas where the company’s products and services really shine. Once you reach a destination, you can use the Google Translate app, for example, to translate local signage, and even converse with locals using real-time, on-the-fly translations. Google Maps is another great travel partner – available almost everywhere, it can not only help you find your way around, but can also help you find fun things to do and connect you with reviews and content from Local Guides for a bit more information, as well as telling you exactly how to get there from where you are, whether you want to walk, ride a bus, or get a rental car.