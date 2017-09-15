Google Teases A Possible Pixel 2 Sample Photo Of Cookies

Only a day after confirming that the Pixel 2 smartphone lineup will be officially launching on October 4, Google started teasing its upcoming Android-powered offerings in a relatively subtle and indirect manner – by hiding an image in its Pixel 2 launch site which went live on Thursday. The possible Pixel 2 sample photo was promptly discovered by Reddit users and doesn’t offer many clues in regards to what kind of camera can be expected from the upcoming handsets, though it’s still clear that it was meant to be discovered, as evidenced by its EXIF data which can be seen below; while the photograph starring two multi-colored cookies was heavily compressed, downsized to a 800 x 601 resolution, and stripped of almost all EXIF data, its “Camera model” property is marked as “Not that easy ;),” clearly indicating that Google — listed as the “Camera maker” in the same dataset — was expecting someone to pull it from the source code of its website.

The Mountain View, California-based company has a history of teasing camera samples of its smartphone, having most recently done so with the original Pixel series, albeit in a more comprehensive and less humorous manner. A larger set of sample photography may still be slated for a release in the coming days as the launch of the Pixel 2 series draws closer. According to recent reports, the two devices won’t be so easily comparable this time around, with the smaller Pixel 2 being purported to sport a 4.99-inch Full HD screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio and regularly sized bezels, thus being extremely similar to its predecessors. While that device is rumored to be manufactured by HTC, the larger Pixel XL 2 is said to be produced by LG Electronics and will allegedly feature a 5.7-inch QHD panel with a taller 18:9 (2:1) image format, with the phone itself supposedly adopting a nearly bezel-less design similar to the G6 and V30. The two handsets are thought to be powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC and 4GB of RAM, with other rumors suggesting the most affordable models will come with 64GB of internal flash storage which isn’t expected to be expandable.

Both handsets are thought to be IP68-certified for resistance to dust and water and feature pressure-sensitive frames developed by HTC which will presumably be identical to the Edge Sense functionality of the U11 flagship. Likewise, the two devices are understood to be coming with HTC-made front-facing stereo speakers and single-lens rear camera setups, but the smaller one is likely to lack a 3.5mm headphone jack, whereas the fate of that port on the Pixel XL 2 is still unclear. Apart from a new generation of smartphones, the tech giant is expected to debut more consumer electronics at its October event, including a smaller Google Home unit, Chromebook Pixel, and Google Assistant-enabled headphones.