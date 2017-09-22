Google Store Now Lets You Trade In A Phone When Buying A Pixel

The ability to trade-in devices to receive credit against the purchase of a new device has now become available through the Google Store. As a result, those looking to part-exchange against the cost of a Pixel or a Pixel XL, can new do so. This is an extension of what was originally announced as a Project Fi feature earlier in the week which coincided with the launch of the Moto X4 on Project Fi. The difference here being the trade-in option is no longer reserved to the Moto X4 and no longer dependent on users having to buy through Project Fi. Likewise, with this program having now launched before the arrival of the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL, it stands to reason those devices will also be available with the option to trade-in when they hit the Google Store.

Now when a user heads to the Pixel phone page on the Google Store, the option to trade-in a device will be shown in line with the rest of the other purchase options. So it is just a matter of choosing the color Pixel (or XL), the storage variant, and then hitting the trade-in button before continuing through the ‘Buy’ button. In terms of the actual trade-in values, these seem to be identical to those that were originally noted on offer through Project Fi, with the prices varying quite considerably based on model and brand.

For example, the trade-in banner notes that as much as $385 can be saved off the price of the Pixel although that figure is for the likes of the Apple iPhone 7 Plus. In fact, when you actually click through the iPhone 7 Plus tab, the value quoted is as high as $388 – slightly higher than the number listed on the actual Pixel page. Although this is also one of those situations where it will be based on the condition of the device being traded-in, how much storage the model has, which carrier it is affiliated to, and so on. With the same phone also showing the minimum trade-in value as $68. So while there are some big savings to be had this will highly depend on individual circumstances. iPhone aside, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will net you as much as $345 while the standard S8 is as much as $305. LG’s G6 sees the value drop down to as much as $230, while the Nexus 6P, the Nexus 5X and the Nexus 6, are the only Nexus devices that are currently accepted. Of the three, the Nexus 6P is the one that holds the most value at $165 and the Nexus 6 the least – with a minimum value on offer of $35.