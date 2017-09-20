Google Now Lets You Trade In Nexus Phones With Project Fi

Along with announcing a new Android One variant of the Moto X4, Google has also now announced the availability of a trade-in program for Project Fi. In short, if you own a Nexus device (or a number of other select devices) and would now like to trade it in and use its value as a part payment against a new phone from Project Fi (like the Moto X4) you now can.

As to be expected the value of any Nexus device will be dependent on its age and likely its condition. However, as a guide Google has confirmed that for “select” Nexus devices a trade-in value of as much as $165 is on offer. To clarify this, at present the Nexus 6P, the Nexus 5X, and the Nexus 6 are the only Nexus-branded phones listed and the Nexus 6P is what will net you up to $165 in value. In contrast, a Galaxy S8+ will get you as much as $345 back, a Galaxy S7 Edge as much as $175, an LG G6 up to $230, and an iPhone 7 as much as $363. Which does equate to a fairly substantial discount of off what is already a fairly affordable phone like the Moto X4 – now confirmed as priced at $399 through Project Fi. To further sweeten the deal however, Google has also explained anyone who trades in a Nexus device (just Nexus it seems) and uses that money against the purchase of another device before October 5, will also receive $50 in Project Fi credit. Which depending on level of usage could be as little as one month’s free service, or as much as a couple of months’ service.

The added $50 Project Fi credit promotion coming to an end on October 5 is particularly telling, as it was recently confirmed Google is hosting an event on October 4. One where it is expected Google will introduce its Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones, in addition to a number of other hardware devices. With that event taking place on October 4, it could be the case that pre-orders might open as early as October 5. Which if that does happen, would presumably mean pre-orders for those two phones will not be eligible for the additional Project Fi credit. Although, it very well seems likely those looking to buy a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL from Google (and through Fi) will still be able to take advantage of the trade-in program in general. More information on the new Project Fi trade-in program through the link below.