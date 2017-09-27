Google Keep Gets Auto-Numbered Lists & New Colors On Android

Google started rolling out a new version of the Google Keep Android app several days back, thus finally delivering the new background colors for notes it promised earlier this month. Only the browser version of the tool supported the recently introduced colors over the past week, with the same feature now apparently going live for all Android users, as seen in the screenshots below. The second change introduced as part of the 3.4.881 update are automatically numbered lists, a relatively self-explanatory functionality which facilitates the process of creating such records.

Starting a list with a number followed by a period will trigger the feature, but writing an ordinal number won’t, and the same goes for any figure which isn’t followed by a period. Unsurprisingly, another condition that needs to be satisfied for the feature to work is that your list has to begin with “1.” Deleting the numbers will require two backspace presses unless the figure you’re trying to delete is the last one written, in which case you’ll be able to erase it just like any other character. This behavior should make the process of managing numbered lists a little bit easier since it won’t warrant any extra presses if the app is certain that you haven’t pressed your backspace key accidentally, though it may require some getting used to. Google Keep will generate another figure automatically as soon as you press enter, though you can’t use this technique to quickly create a numbered list template without any actual items as pressing enter for the second time without writing anything will simply delete the previous number and transition you to a new line, i.e. paragraph.

While some users are reporting that the feature isn’t reliable and consistently crashes Google Keep, such issues aren’t affecting all devices and are possibly only troubling a minority of clients. The newly added background colors for notes can be accessed by tapping the three-dot icon in the bottom right corner of the user interface, with this action bringing up a color carousel you’ll be able to swipe through. As expected, the four new colors are at the very end of the list and look identical to their previously launched web counterparts. If your Google Keep Android app wasn’t updated automatically in the last 48 hours, you should now be able to trigger a manual download of the latest version of the service by referring to the Google Play Store banner below.