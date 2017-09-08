Google Details 20 Android Wear 2.0 Watches Made for Fall

Google’s Android Wear platform has perhaps the most options for smartwatches, and with its partners, there are plenty of great new smartwatches on the market right now. Google has just penned a blog post detailing about 20 new smartwatches that launched at some point in 2017. Some of these are great for the outdoorsy type, while others are great for those that want a good looking watch on their wrist. And of course we can’t forget those that are made for traveling like the Louis Vitton Tambour Horizon which offers up the LV Guide and My Flights apps so you can see where your gate is and when your flight is taking off, among other features.

Those that like to go on adventures will find a few good options under the Android Wear umbrella. Including the Casio Pro-Trek Smart smartwatch, which is a fairly bulky smartwatch, but this is one that is made for those that go on hikes and enjoy the outdoors. For those that enjoy fitness, there’s the Polar M600, which isn’t the best looking smartwatch but it really excels in tracking your workouts including the heart rate monitor. And last but not least, there is also the Huawei Watch 2.

There are a few other options available, those that want the best of the best can grab the TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45. Which Google says is the “ultimate in customizable luxury, combining the latest technology with Swiss watchmaking”. Speaking of luxury, there’s also the Montblanc Summit and Movado Connect that run Android Wear 2.0. Now if you’re looking for a good looking smartwatch that doesn’t break the bank, there is also the ZTE Quartz smartwatch which is around $200. Michael Kors and Fossil also have a few good looking smartwatches available, which offer some interesting social apps for sharing things on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram while on the go.

All of these smartwatches run on Android Wear 2.0, which is the latest version of Google’s wearable platform. That means that they also all have the Google Assistant available. Now some of these have NFC while others don’t, so not all of them feature Android Pay, but the majority of them do. Additionally, most of these do have a heart rate sensor available, but the Michael Kors Access smartwatches do not – neither do they have NFC available.