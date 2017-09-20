Google Assistant Now Supports Chamberlain Home Access System

Google Assistant has been incorporated into the home access technology of Chamberlain and LiftMaster called MyQ, along with the IFTTT integration in an effort to help improve the way you control your garage door opener. That means you can now ask Google’s digital assistant to instruct MyQ to check whether your garage door is open and, if so, close the same with the use of devices like Google Home or any eligible Android devices. Keep in mind that before you can access Chamberlain and LiftMaster’s smart home technology through your smart speaker and mobile device, you must first set up an account with MyQ and link it to the Google Assistant so that you can start asking the personal assistant to monitor the status of your garage door opener.

Now those were just some of the tasks you can perform through the integration of Google Assistant into MyQ. The combination of IFTTT and MyQ also complements the benefits that you can get from such assimilation as far as convenience goes, as the integration creates a plethora of Applets designed to automate your software and smart tools. For instance, you can set your thermostat to shut down once you leave home or configure your lighting system to switch on once you arrive home. The Google Assistant and IFTTT integration with Chamberlain and LiftMaster’s home automation technology will cost you $1 per month or $10 for a one-year subscription, though the deal comes with a free access to Google and IFTTT functionality for 30 days if you are a first-time user of the product.

Cory Sorice, Vice President and General Manager of Emerging Business at Chamberlain Group, said that the launch of Google Assistant and IFTTT support for the company’s technology is a significant development in the extent of smart home capabilities sought by customers, adding that the company hopes to advance its innovative efforts with several tech providers with the goal of providing connected home solutions to more customers. The integration also marks another expansion in Google Assistant’s support for home technologies, the personal assistant added the smart home devices from Best Buy Insignia, LIFX, TP-Link and Wink to its list of compatible devices last March. Google Assistant is expected to gain more integration with other smart home systems in the future as adoption of the virtual assistant grows.