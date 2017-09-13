Google Assistant Can Now Lower The Volume Of Music, Videos

Google Assistant is now capable of lowering the volume of videos and music cast to television sets and speakers once the user starts giving commands. An article posted to Google’s support website states that the feature is turned on by default and all the user needs to do is to speak “Ok, Google”. The volume will then be lowered automatically by the Assistant, and it will only go back to its original setting once the conversation ends. However, there are situations in which this feature may not work, like when casting content through a mobile phone or when casting content simultaneously to a group of speakers or TV sets. This new setting will also not work if the music or video content is played using a 5.1 surround sound or with Android TVs running Chromecast firmware older than version 1.25.

Meanwhile, users of the Android TV running firmware older than version 1.27 have the option to turn off the new feature, as it prevents the owner from adjusting the volume of the TV set through voice commands. They will have to connect their mobile devices running the Google Home app on the same Wi-Fi network as their voice assistant device or Android TV and open the software to access the list of devices. The user may tap the device name to access the settings, where they can turn off the “Lower volume when listening” option. The Google Home app may also be used to check the firmware version of the Android TV devices.

The Mountain View-based search giant has been adding a number of useful features to the Google Assistant recently. Starting last month, people may use the Assistant to make phone calls, with the company providing free calls to individuals and businesses listed in the users’ contacts. On the other hand, the company charges additional fees for international calls made by subscribers of Project Fi and Google Voice, The Assistant also gains the ability to find songs by either describing the album artwork or reciting a portion of the song’s lyrics, while a new “Take a Screenshot” command allows the user to get images of the screen through voice prompts. Screenshots produced through this command only contains the central content and it removes any extraneous UI elements, like the navigation bar and the notification icons.