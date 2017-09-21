Google App Search Suggestions May Get A Small Visual Tweak

Google app search suggestions may be getting a small visual tweak, as it’s been reported that a couple of users have noticed new bubble-shaped suggestions in blue lettering showing up below the suggestions in the app that appear when beginning to type something in the search box. Worth noting is that the suggestions that are showing up are essentially the same as the suggestions above them which appear alongside the search and clock icons, so it’s not clear just yet if Google plans to do something more with these additional suggestions or if it’s just testing a new visual style for the ones that are already there and change them later.

That said, this does seem to be a test in some capacity as it doesn’t look like many users are seeing these show up, and there’s no telling how long Google might test the new look or if it will end up rolling the design out to more users for a wider test, or as a full launch at any point. For the time being most users won’t need to worry about seeing duplicate suggestions show up in the app or in the Google search bar widget, and for those that do see the new search suggestions the added text may not bother you.

Since this is seemingly just a test Google may not end up using the new visual style for suggestions, and if it does it’s speculated that they could end up being for the smart autocomplete options that Google is going to introduce to the Google app. Google tests all kinds of changes and features in many of its apps all the time and some of them make the cut while others don’t. In addition to these new visual changes for suggestions, the Google app recently started showing new recipe cards for more users, as these started surfacing on a wider basis back on August 9th. About a week after that, the Google app also started showing the pollen forecasts to help those with allergies stay on top of how much pollen was in the air at the given time and in the area of where users were located.