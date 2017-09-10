Google Announces A Major Redesign Of Its Privacy Dashboard

Google announced a major redesign of its Privacy Dashboard earlier this week, noting how its latest move is meant to make the existing control hub better suited for contemporary touchscreen devices, in addition to providing users with a more streamlined interface which presents relevant information in a straightforward manner. The redesigned Privacy Dashboard is set to go live worldwide at some point next week, the Alphabet-owned company said, without providing a specific launch date for the feature. The revamped hub is likely to be distributed to users in a staged manner and will presumably take several days before it’s available on a global level, as is the case with the majority of Google’s software offerings and related updates.

The upcoming iteration of the Privacy Dashboard looks like its most significant redesign since Google launched it in 2009, with the new take on the feature being more in line with the company’s Material Design guidelines. The Mountain View, California-based Internet giant said that the change was prompted by the constantly rising number of its products, with tools like My Activity and My Account supposedly showing that the Privacy Dashboard isn’t efficiently integrated into the firm’s other privacy control functionalities and warrants a redesign. As the subject of user privacy and online security is becoming increasingly more important, Google was seeking to design a more streamlined Privacy Dashboard which would allow users to quickly find out which of the company’s products are using their data and for what purposes, in addition to providing them with simple management options of limiting that usage.

Refer to the screenshots below to see how the Privacy Dashboard will look like following the release of its latest update. Apart from simplifying the overall user interface and making it work better on touchscreens, Google also attempted to facilitate the process of downloading data which users are always able to initiate. The company stated that the redesigned version of the Privacy Dashboard was made in line with feedback from thousands of people who rely on its products on a daily basis, stating that it’s adamant to continue pursuing that development approach in the future. The firm is also currently also in the process of updating its Google Assistant with some major additions and is expected to hold a hardware event in early October when the Pixel 2 smartphone series should be officially announced.