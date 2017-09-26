Google & Amazon Among The Top 5 Most Valuable Brands In 2017

Earlier this week, brand consultancy firm Interbrand published the list of top 100 global brands in 2017 which happens to include names such as Samsung Electronics, Google, Microsoft, Huawei, and more. According to the report, Samsung Electronics rose up one rank on the list compared to a year ago and is currently the sixth most valuable global brand. Apple maintained its top position while Google and Microsoft follow right behind it. The top ten list of brands also includes two quickly growing companies, namely Amazon and Facebook with a year-on-year increase in brand value of 29 and 48 percent, respectively.

According to Interbrand’s report, Apple maintained its position and is currently the most valuable global brand boasting a worth of $184 billion, a three percent increase from last year. The second place goes to Google once again, with a brand value of $141 billion and a yearly increase of six percent, and thirdly, Microsoft is also on the podium after taking Coca Cola’s place with a brand value of $79 billion, marking a ten percent annual increase. Rising to the fifth spot up from the 8th position last year, Amazon is now one of the top growing brands with a value of $64 billion, a 33 percent increase compared to $50 billion in 2016. Samsung Electronics moved up one spot to fthe sixth position in 2017 after a nine percent increase and currently has a brand value of $56 billion, up from $51 billion in 2016. Meanwhile, Huawei is the 70th most valuable brand with a worth of $6.6 billion and a 14 percent increase.

Interestingly enough, Facebook also broke into the top ten brands as a top growing company and currently occupies the eighth place up from last year’s 15th position. Interbrand currently estimates a value of $48 billion for the social media giant, which is a 48 percent year-on-year jump. Looking down at the bottom of the list, the last place is currently occupied by Lenovo who dropped from the 99th spot in 2016 with an estimated worth of $4 billion. The list also contains numerous brands from the automotive industry including Toyota in the seventh place, Mercedes-Benz in ninth, BMW in 13th, and Honda in the 20th position. Elon Musk’s Tesla is in the 98th place on the latest list, having moved two spots up in the last 12 months.