Google Adds Greek Language Support To Gboard For Android

Google has added support for the Greek language to its Gboard app for Android devices in an effort to help preserve the Greek culture and language. The update is now available for all users of Google’s keyboard app that can be downloaded from the Play Store. In order to use Gboard in Greek, open the Gboard menu on your Android phone and choose the Greek keyboard. Select any mobile app installed on your device such as your messaging tool, for example, on which you can type anything. Once you have completed that part, click or long press the globe icon and select the “Greek (abc -> Ελληνικά)” keyboard, after which the Gboard app will begin downloading the language support. This update also supports either tapping or glide-typing on your keyboard for faster performance.

Gboard is a keyboard solution that uses machine learning to carry out what it is designed to do. Behind the Gboard technology is a trained model that sifts through a large volume of user data in order to learn what people are typing on their devices. To assist in its learning process, Google feeds linguistic sampling data to the keyboard in order to help the tool identify common mistakes and predict the next word based on context, among other smart tasks it can do. The Gboard app for Android handsets has been receiving a fair amount of language support and new features in recent times. In late August, the app finally received the stable version of the sticker pack support, bringing the feature to all users on the latest version of Gboard. That feature lets users add animated stickers and Bitmoji animations to any messaging program that supports GIFs and images.

In June of this year, the app also received support for incognito mode in the third developer preview of Android O. Gboard users then began to see a revamped version of the app once a Chrome Incognito Tab in Android O Developer Preview 3 was opened. Marily Nika, speech and keyboard program manager at Google, said in a blog post that the search giant will continue to work towards its goal of developing smart mechanism for a quicker input and word suggestions on mobile devices using a wide variety of languages.