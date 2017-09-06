Google Adds ‘Data Transfer Tool’ To Google Play

Google has just added a new app to the Google Play Store, it’s the Data Transfer Tool. But interestingly enough, the app is incompatible with every currently available smartphone. And the description mentions that this is a system app that will be automatically installed on your smartphone. With a warning not to install it on your device – of course you can’t anyways, since it is listed as incompatible with everything. Which leads many to believe that the app is a system app for the Pixel 2 which is slated to arrive next month.

The Google Pixel 2 is slated to arrive in October and it could see an improved data transfer tool. Last year, the Pixel debuted with an updated version which made it easier to transfer data over from an older Android smartphone or an iPhone, and it appears that Google might be doing the same this year. There’s very, very little to go by here, but there is an iPhone in the picture, which definitely means that Google is looking to appeal to both iPhone users and those replacing their Android smartphones this fall. It’s currently unclear what changes have gone into this app compared to what was debuted last fall, but all should be told in about a month’s time.

What’s interesting here, is that Google swapped out the screenshot in the app listing, just before many outlets began noticing that this app was in the Play Store. That’s a bit interesting on Google’s part, and could mean that someone published this app before they were supposed too. At this point, the app is still published, but the screenshot comes from the older version of this app – which has another listing on the Google Play Store, interestingly enough. And that screenshot comes from a Nexus device running Nougat. Unfortunately, it’s not a Pixel device running Android Oreo, which would have made plenty of people excited, and start digging for more information. The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are both slated to be announced around October 3rd, which is just under a month away, and many people are very excited to see what Google has up its sleeves this time around.