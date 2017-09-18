Gionee M7 Leaks With Dual Rear Cameras Before Sept. 25 Debut

Gionee is rumored to have a sleek smartphone with ultra-thin bezels in the works, and new leaks purportedly showing the upcoming Gionee M7 seem to back up the claims. The newly-leaked images show a stylish phone with minimal bezels on the sides of the display, slightly thicker edges above and below the screen, and a brushed metal body. The Gionee logo is visible on the bottom bezel on the front of the device, while the back of the smartphone shows a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a dual rear camera setup. The power button and volume rocker seem to be located on the right side of the handset.

While the specs of the smartphone are not official just yet, the Gionee M7 is all set to make its official debut on September 25. In the meantime, various leaks and rumors have tried to paint a picture of what to expect and the Gionee M7 seems to be targeting the upper-mid-range category. The smartphone will reportedly have a 60-inch full HD+ display (2,160 x 1,080 pixels) and pack the mid-range Helio P25 SoC from MediaTek, which consists of eight 64-bit ARM Cortex A53 CPUs with a clock speed of up to 2.6GHz, a Mali-T880 MP2 GPU, and LTE Cat. 6. The SoC should also consume less power thanks to TSMC’s 16-nanometer FinFET+ architecture, which in turn should translate to a longer battery life for the handset.

Other specs of the upcoming Gionee M7 include 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage space, 16-megapixel rear cameras, and an 8-megapixel front shooter. It remains unclear for now whether the smartphone will also have a microSD card slot for expandable storage. On the software front, the Gionee M7 will likely come with Android 7.1.1 Nougat on board out of the box, with the company’s proprietary amigoOS skin on top. All of these specifications are still in the rumor state at this point, and the newly-leaked images may or may not accurately show the final form of the smartphone. Until the company officially announces the Gionee M7 next week, it’s best to take all rumors with a grain of salt. More details about specs, pricing, and availability should become available soon, once the device is ready to launch.