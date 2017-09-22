Gionee M7 Images Show Dual Cameras On Both Front And Back

The sleek Gionee M7 will be officially unveiled on September 25, but the premium-looking handset has already surfaced in a number of high-quality images showing off its design. The Gionee M7 will apparently boast a brushed metal design, dual cameras on both is front and rear, and a high screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone sports thin bezels at the top and bottom of the display, and even thinner bezels on the sides. The screen aspect ratio is expected to be 18:9, the same as the one on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, the LG G6, and other recent flagships. Smartphones with wider bezels typically display visuals in a 16:9 aspect ratio, but handsets with slimmer bezels offer a wider screen space.

The new images of the upcoming Gionee M7 show the smartphone in a gold color option and offer a good look at its design. The images showing the front panel reveal dual selfie cameras, a large display with minimal bezels, and the Gionee logo right below the screen. The photos showing the back of the smartphone reveal a dual rear camera setup with LED flash, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a subtle antenna design, and again Gionee’s logo on the bottom half. The images further show the SIM card tray on the left side of the handset, the power button and volume rocker on the right side, and a speaker grille, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom side.

In terms of specifications, the Gionee M7 is rumored to feature a 6-inch display with a full HD+ resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 pixels, a MediaTek Helio P25 or Helio P30 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage space. Previous rumors hinted at a 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie cam, but now it’s unclear what the dual camera setups will bring to the table. The handset is expected to launch with Android 7.1 Nougat on board, with Gionee’s own amigoOS skin on top. No pricing details are available at this point, but the upper-mid-range specifications should translate to an affordable price tag. More pricing and availability details should become available closer to launch, which is just around the corner.