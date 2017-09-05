Gionee And Bike-Sharing Startup Teasing The Bezel-Free M7

Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Gionee recently took to social media platform Weibo to start teasing the M7 Power, its upcoming device which will apparently sport a nearly bezel-free design and two camera modules on its back panel. The company partnered with Beijing-based bike-sharing startup Ofo to launch the M7 Power, with its first promotional poster for the device hinting at a dual camera setup by having two bike wheels placed immediately below the placeholder render of the handset.

The render itself shows a smartphone with an edge-to-edge display panel and extremely thin top and bottom bezels, though the M7 Power’s screen still seems like it utilizes a conventional 16:9 aspect ratio. Bezel-less display panels found on contemporary Android phones have often been accompanied with a taller image format over the course of this year, with LG pushing the 18:9 aspect ratio and Samsung opting for an even taller 18.5:9 image format. Gionee may be trying to get the best of both worlds by providing consumers with a bezel-free device sporting an aspect ratio they’re familiar with. On the other hand, recent benchmark listings suggested that the M7 Power will actually feature a 6-inch display panel with a resolution of 2160 by 1080 pixels, which would amount to an 18:9, i.e. 2:1 aspect ratio.

It’s currently unclear what Gionee’s partnership with Ofo will entail, though more details on the matter should surface shortly, with the company already confirming that the M7 Power is set to be officially announced come September 28. This launch date indicates that the device will be commercially available by early November if not sooner, though it remains to be seen whether Gionee opts to target it at markets outside of its home country. Refer to the gallery below to see the firm’s latest teasers for its upcoming bezel-free device. According to recent reports, the M7 Power will feature the MediaTek-made MT6757CD (Helio P30) system-on-chip (SoC), 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal flash memory. The rear plate of the device is said to house two 16-megapixel sensors, whereas its top bezel should accommodate an 8-megapixel camera module, with the phone itself running Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. Gionee’s latest device was launched just last month in the form of the X1, an affordable entry-level smartphone which the firm debuted in India.