Geekbench Shows Xiaomi Mi A1 To Sport Snapdragon 625

The popular benchmark application Geekbench has listed the Xiaomi Mi A1, the rumored upcoming Android One smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer, on its website. The listing states that the device’s chipset has the model number MSM8953, which is the numerical code used by Qualcomm for its popular mid-range chipset, the Snapdragon 625. This SoC is comprised of an octa-core ARM Cortex A53 64-bit CPU clocked at 2.0GHz, and the Adreno 506 GPU. The smartphone scored 852 points in the single-core test, while in the multi-core test, it had a rating of 3837 points. The single-core score of the SoC puts it on par with other Snapdragon 625-equipped handsets, which include the Moto G5 Plus and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X. The benchmark listing also states that the Xiaomi Mi A1 will be equipped with 4GB of RAM and Android 7.1.2 Nougat, although the operating system may be upgraded before the device actually starts shipping.

The Snapdragon 625 chipset is a popular option among smartphone manufacturers, due to its power-efficiency. This SoC is manufactured through the 14nm FinFET process node technology, which saves energy due to less electron leakage. In addition, the chipset’s Snapdragon X9 Modem supports Category 7 LTE, which means that the maximum attainable download speeds of the Xiaomi Mi A1 may reach 300Mbps. To reach this speed, the SoC uses technologies like 2x carrier aggregation and 64-QAM.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 has been the subject of recent leaks, with its specifications already detailed in previous reports. In addition to the 4GB of RAM, the handset will likely sport 32GB of internal flash storage. It is not yet clear if the internal storage can be expanded by a microSD card, although previous Android One devices supported this feature. To keep the lights on, a 3080 mAh battery is included with the device. The smartphone is also equipped with a 5.5-inch display, with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, and two 12-megapixel sensors at its back. The device can connect to two cellular networks simultaneously through its Dual SIM, dual standby feature. Like other Android One handsets, it will come with the latest version of stock Android pre-installed, and it will receive security patches and OS upgrades from the search giant itself. Google will also provide free unlimited high-quality image backup through Google Photos. More details about the availability and pricing of this device will likely be available soon and once it has officially been announced.