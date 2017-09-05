GearBest’s SUPER Bumper Harvest SALE Brings Huge Discounts

GearBest is kicking off its ‘SUPER Bumper Harvest SALE’, as the company is calling it, and if you’re looking to get some devices for lower prices than usual, then you’re in the right place. This is essentially a special sale that GearBest is throwing for its consumers here, and its goal is to really cut down prices. Now, this sale will roll out in a couple of phases, the first, ‘Preheat’ phase will start on September 6 at 10AM (UTC time) and last until September 11 at 5PM (UTC time). This phase will include Group Share Deals, Lucky Bags, Shopping Lists and Bumper Brands. As far as Group Share Deals are concerned, you’ll be able to share deals in order to lower the price of a specific products. Lucky Bags contain various surprises for consumers, though you cannot see your ‘Lucky Gift’ until you open up the bag.

The second phase is called ‘Autumn Harvest Party’, and it will last from September 11 at 5PM, to September 18 at 10AM (UTC time). This is essentially the main event of this huge sale, and GearBest will discount a ton of products up to 80 percent. This sale will include extra PayPal discounts, Fall Flash Sale, Massive Brands Storm, Add-Ons, Cool Fall Fashion, and so much more. What is the ‘Extra PayPal discount’ exactly? Well, you’ll essentially be able to grab a discount between $3 and up to over $50 if you’re a new member and you are purchasing for devices via PayPal. There are a ton of scenarios for this discount, and you can also grab some incentives if you purchase for devices via the GearBest app. Do keep in mind that such discounts will be available from September 11 at 1AM (UTC time).

The third phase of this sale is called ‘Fall Scavenger Hunt’, which will include over 2,000 prizes from a ton of mobile brands, including Vernee, Leagoo, Uhans, Elephone, to name a few. This phase includes opening a treasure chest in order to win products and coupons, and every customer will get 3 chances to open 3 boxes, and you can increase your chances by sharing GearBest’s promotions. This phase will kick off on September 6 at 2AM (UTC time), and will last until September 18 at 2AM (UTC time). The last phase of this sales event is called ‘Gold Fruit Rain’, and in this phase GearBest will kick off various daily deals with special prizes, at random. You will be able to win various Xiaomi-branded devices as part of this, and devices from other brands as well, while sharing will increase your chances to win.

Now, in order to celebrate the beginning of this huge sales event, GearBest has kicked off a giveaway as well. If you’d like to participate, you can join via this link in order to win the Xiaomi Mi 5X, MJX B3 BUGS 3 Drone or Xiaomi’s earphones. Having said that, if you’d like to know more about this sales event, check out one of the provided links down below.

