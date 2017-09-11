GearBest’s Deals: Xiaomi Redmi 4X, Xiaomi Mi 6, And More

GearBest is currently running a huge sale of Xiaomi-branded products, and it includes quite a few devices. Having said that, we’ve hand-picked five devices to share with you in the list down below. If you check out the listed products, you’ll notice that there are three smartphones down there, which are joined by a pair of Xiaomi-branded earphones, and the company’s robot vacuum. That being said, read on if you’re interested.

Xiaomi Redmi 4X

The Xiaomi Redmi 4X handset is the first device on this list. This is the company’s budget phone which currently costs only $118.99, as it is on a 20 percent discount. This device is fueled by the Snapdragon 435 64-bit octa-core SoC, and this phone also packs in 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. The Xiaomi Redmi 4X sports a 5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display, and it comes with a 4,100mAh non-removable battery.

Xiaomi Mi 6

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is the company’s flagship smartphone, and it is currently priced at $418.69 over at GearBest, which means it has been discounted by 29 percent. This phone is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, and it packs in a 3,350mAh non-removable battery. This smartphone sports two 12-megapixel cameras on its back, and it comes with a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is the company’s big battery, mid-range phablet. This device sports a huge 6.44-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels the device, and Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on it with Xiaomi’s MIUI 8 OS. This phone is currently priced at $235.99 (34 percent off) at GearBest.

Xiaomi Alarm Clock

Xiaomi makes a lot of products, and chances are that you haven’t even heard of the company’s alarm clock. This alarm clock actually connects to your smartphone using Bluetooth (Bluetooth 4.1), and its goal is to wake you up in the morning, and help you fall asleep at night. This alarm clock has plenty of functions, and it is currently on a discount as well, it costs $75.76 over at GearBest, while it usually costs around $100.

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum

If you’re in the market for a robot vacuum, you’re in the right place, as Xiaomi’s Robot Vacuum now costs $319.99 (27 percent off) at GearBest. This is one of the better robot vacuums out there, and it connects to a dedicated app which you’ll need to download on your phone. This robot vacuum will recharge itself by docking itself with the charger when needed, and it has a number of functions you can take advantage of.

