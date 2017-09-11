GearBest Deals: Xiaomi Mi Pad 3, Mi TV Box, And More

GearBest is currently running a huge Xiaomi sale on its website, and we’ve already shared one deals roundup earlier today, and well, it’s time for round two. If you take a look at the list down below, you’ll notice five new deals which include Xiaomi’s devices, ranging from smartphones all the way to the company’s Android-powered TV Box. Having said that, read on if you’d like to know more.

Xiaomi Mi TV Box

If you’re in a market for an Android TV Box, well, Xiaomi’s TV Box is currently priced at $69.90 (39 percent off) at GearBest. This TV Box packs in 2GB of DDR3 RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Android TV 6.0 comes pre-installed on this device, and you’ll also get a remote controller with this device. In addition to all that, this TV Box also supports both Dolby and DTS encodings, and comes in a Black variant only.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi TV Box

Xiaomi Mi A1

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is the company’s first Android One smartphone, which essentially means it comes with stock Android out of the box. This device also sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, and 4GB of RAM. There are two 12-megapixel cameras included on the back of the Xiaomi Mi A1, and the device is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC. This phone comes in three color variants, and you can grab a discount for every single one of those color variants by using coupon codes down below (limited quantities).

Buy the Xiaomi Mi A1 (Black color)

COUPON CODE (Black variant): 908MiA1

Buy the Xiaomi Mi A1 (Gold color)

COUPON CODE (Gold variant): XMA1GJ

Buy the Xiaomi Mi A1 (Rose Gold color)

COUPON CODE (Rose Gold variant): MI5A1FS

Xiaomi Air 13

The Xiaomi Air 13 Notebook is now available for $679.99 from GearBest (31 percent off). This notebook is made out of metal, and it comes with Windows 10 OS. Intel’s i5-G6200u dual-core SoC fuels this notebook, and the device includes 8GB of RAM on the inside, while a 256GB SSD is also included in this package. This notebook sports a 13.3-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display, if you are wondering.

Buy the Xiaomi Air 13

Xiaomi Mi Pad 3

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 is Xiaomi’s newest Android-powered tablet. This device sports a 7.9-inch 2048 x 1536 display, and comes with 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM. MediaTek’s MT8176 hexa-core SoC fuels this device, and a 13-megapixel shooter is placed on its back. MIUI 8 comes pre-installed here, while you’re also getting 64GB of storage. The Mi Pad 3 is currently available for $305.65 from GearBest, as part of a huge Xiaomi sale.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi Pad 3

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X

The Redmi Note 4X is Xiaomi’s mid-range smartphone, which is made out of metal. This handset sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while it is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor. The device packs in 3GB / 4GB of RAM and it comes with a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera. Android 6.0 Marshmallow comes out of the box here, while MIUI 8 is installed on top of it. The device (its 3GB RAM variant) is currently 28 percent more affordable than usual, it costs $152.39.

Buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X