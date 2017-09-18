GearBest Deals: Xiaomi Mi Note 3, Bluboo S1, And More

The list down below contains five smartphones this time around, all of which are discounted at GearBest, and four of them actually come with coupon codes in order to provide an even more significant discount. Xiaomi’s new Mi Note 3 handset is listed down below, and so are two ‘bezel-less’ handsets which are inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX. The Redmi 4X and the ZUK Z2 Pro also managed to make the list this time around.

Xiaomi Mi Note 3

The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is the company’s all-new mid-range handset. The Mi Note 3 is actually quite a powerful mid-ranger, as it comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of native storage. Having said that, this handset’s 64GB storage variant is currently discounted by 13 percent over at GearBest and it costs $459.99, but if you utilize the provided coupon you’ll be able to get it for $399.

COUPON CODE: NT3CJ

ZUK Z2 Pro

The ZUK Z2 Pro handset comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, and it is currently discounted by 16 percent at GearBest, and it costs $265.99, but you can get it for $255.99 by utilizing the coupon down below. This handset sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 820 64-bit quad-core processor. The ZUK Z2 Pro comes with a 5.2-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, and a 13-megapixel main camera.

COUPON CODE: ZUKZDCJ

Xiaomi Redmi 4X

The Redmi 4X is Xiaomi’s budget handset which packs in a 5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. This handset is fueled by the Snapdragon 435 64-bit octa-core processor, and it comes with a 4,100mAh non-removable battery. A 13-megapixel snapper is placed on the back of this smartphone, and there are also two SIM card slots included with this smartphone. This phone costs $133.99 (17 percent off at GearBest), but you can get it for $119.99.

COUPON CODE: RMGJCJ

Vkworld Mix Plus

The Vkworld Mix Plus is handset inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX, as it comes with a ‘chin’ below the display, and really thin bezels on the sides and above its display. This phone sports a 5.5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. MediaTek’s MT6737 64-bit quad-core SoC fuels this phone, and a 2,850mAh non-removable battery is also included here. The Vkworld Mix Plus costs $109.99 (21 percent off) at GearBest and if you utilize the coupon down below, you’ll be able to purchase the device for $99.99.

COUPON CODE: VkMiP

Bluboo S1

The Bluboo S1 is also inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX, and it comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner. This phone packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while it is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor. The Bluboo S1 sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, and a 3,500mAh non-removable battery. The device currently costs $149.99 as it is discounted by 29 percent.

