GearBest Deals: Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, UMIDIGI S2, And More

In today’s deals post, you will find five smartphones. There are some compelling offerings listed down below, ranging from Xiaomi’s new, bezel-less flagship, to UMIDIGI’s Galaxy S8 look-alike, and Huawei’s mid-range smartphone. Most of these phones also come with a coupon code which provides you with an additional discount, even though all of these phones are already discounted by GearBest.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is the company’s new, bezel-less smartphone. This handset comes in a couple of storage variants, and even a special edition ceramic unibody model was announced by the company. The variant of the phone with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage is currently on sale at GearBest, it’s priced at $586.99 (20 percent off), but with the provided coupon, you can purchase this handset for $569.99, though do keep in mind that only the first 50 customers can take advantage of this discount.

Huawei P9 Lite

The Huawei P9 Lite is Huawei’s mid-ranger, and the variant that is currently on sale at GearBest comes with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage. This handset sports a 13-megapixel snapper on the back, and it is fueled by the Kirin 650 64-bit octa-core SoC. A 5.2-inch fullHD display is also a part of this package, and the device costs $174.99 (20 percent off), but it is available for only $159.99 thanks to a provided coupon. The situation is the same as with the Mi MIX 2, only the first 50 buyers will get this discount.

Ulefone T1

The Ulefone T1 actually resembles the OnePlus 5 quite a bit. This smartphone is made out of metal, while it sports a dual camera setup on its back. This handset comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, and features a 5.5-inch fullHD display. The Ulefone T1 packs in 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while it is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core SoC. The Ulefone T1 is priced at $209.99 (17 percent off) at GearBest, but the first 300 buyers can take advantage of the provided coupon, and get the phone for $199.99.

Xiaomi Mi Note 3

The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is the company’s new mid-range handset, which comes with a whopping 6GB of RAM. In terms of the design, the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is basically a larger variant of the Xiaomi Mi 6. This handset sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while you will find two 12-megapixel shooters on its back, and a single 16-megapixel snapper up front. The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is priced at $439.99 (16 percent off).

UMIDIGI S2

The UMIDIGI S2 is UMIDIGI’s metal-clad flagship, which sports a 6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. This handset also comes with a 5,100mAh non-removable battery, and it is fueled by the Helio P20 64-bit octa-core processor. 13 and 5-megapixel snappers are included on the back of this smartphone, and the phone is currently up for pre-order at GearBest, and it costs $199.99.

