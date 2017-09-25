GearBest Deals: Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, Cubot X18, And More

In the list down below, you will find five smartphones. All of these smartphones come with coupon codes which make them quite affordable, even though all of them are discounted in their own right as well. Cubot’s new flagship handset is listed down below, as is Xiaomi’s most powerful devices, while you will also find the ZUK Z2 Pro down there. Discounts range from 14 to 23 percent, not counting coupon discounts, so read on if you’re interested.

Cubot X18

The Cubot X18 is Cubot's new smartphone which is inspired by the Galaxy S8. This smartphone sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and is made out of metal and glass. The Cubot X18 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) display, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. The device is fueled by the MediaTek MT6737 64-bit quad-core SoC, and Android 7.0 Nougat comes out of the box. This handset is currently discounted by 14 percent and costs $119.99.

Buy the Cubot X18

COUPON CODE: USMK05

ZUK Z2 Pro

The ZUK Z2 Pro comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. This handset also sports a dual camera setup (13 and 8-megapixel shooters) on its back, and features a 5.2-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 820 64-bit quad-core processor, and it is currently priced at $265.99 (16 percent), but if you utilize the provided coupon, that price will drop to $216.99.

Buy the ZUK Z2 Pro

COUPON CODE: USMK04

Xiaomi Mi Note 2

The Xiaomi Mi Note 2 is made out of metal and glass, and it sports a curved, 5.7-inch fullHD AMOLED display. This handset comes with the Snapdragon 821 64-bit quad-core SoC, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, at least the variant that is currently discounted, a 6GB RAM model is also available. The 4GB RAM model of the device is currently discounted by 15 percent, but you can get it for $319.99 via the provided coupon.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi Note 2

COUPON CODE: NOTE2GB

Xiaomi Redmi 4X

The Xiaomi Redmi 4X is the company’s metal-clad phone which is fueled by the Snapdragon 435 64-bit quad-core processor. This smartphone comes with 2GB / 3GB of RAM and 16GB / 32GB of native storage, while its 2GB RAM model is currently discounted over at GearBest. This variant of the phone currently costs $118.99 (17 percent off), but with the coupon down below, you can get it for $118.99.

Buy the Xiaomi Redmi 4X

COUPON CODE: Redmi4x16

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is Xiaomi’s all-new flagship. This handset sports very little bezel, it has a small ‘chin’ below the display, while it is almost bezel-less in all other directions. The phone is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, and it was announced in a number of variants. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is currently discounted, and so is the variant with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage. With the help from the provided coupons, you can get these two models for even less money, if you’re interested.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 (64GB storage)

COUPON CODE: XMMIX64

Buy the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 (256GB storage)

COUPON CODE: Xmmix2256