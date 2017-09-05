GearBest Deals: Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Huawei P9 Lite, And More

In the list down below, you will find five new deals from GearBest, as per usual. Most of these deals are smartphone-related, as you’ll find the Huawei P9 Lite included down below, along with the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 and the Xiaomi Mi MIX. In addition to that, the Teclast X80 Pro and CHUWI Hi13 tablets have managed to find a way to this list. All of these devices are currently discounted, and they come with coupon codes for even deeper discounts.

Huawei P9 Lite

The Huawei P9 Lite is Huawei’s metal-clad mid-range smartphone. This handset sports a 5.2-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while it packs in 3GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage. The device is fueled by the Kirin 650 64-bit octa-core processor, while a 3,000mAH non-removable battery is also included in this package. The device is currently on a 13 percent discount, and it can be purchased for $189.99, but if you utilize the provided coupon, you’ll be able to get it for $169.99.

Buy the Huawei P9 Lite

COUPON CODE: JSHWP9

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is the second-gen ‘Mi Max’ phablet that Xiaomi released. This handset is made out of metal, and it sports a huge 6.44-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. This smartphone is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor, while Android 7.0 Nougat comes out of the box with Xiaomi’s MIUI 8 OS. The device is currently priced at $259.99 (18 percent off), but you can get it for $239.99 if you utilize the provided coupon.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi Max 2

COUPON CODE: MAX2HD

Xiaomi Mi MIX (256GB storage variant)

The Xiaomi Mi MIX was one of the most interesting smartphones of last year, at least in terms of the design. This handset comes with a ‘chin’ below the display, and it sports basically no bezel on the sides, or above its display. The 256GB variant of the Xiaomi Mi MIX is currently on sale over at GearBest, it is on a 12 percent discount and it costs $499.99, but its price goes down to $475.99 if you use the provided coupon.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi MIX

COUPON CODE: MIXJJ

Teclast X80 Pro

The Teclast X80 Pro is a Windows 10-powered tablet (though Android 5.1 Lollipop is also included here), which sports an 8-inch 1920 x 1200 display. This tablet is fueled by the Intel Cherry Trail Z8350 64-bit quad-core processor, and it packs in 2GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. The Teclast X80 Pro comes with a 2-megapixel camera on both its front and back sides, and it is currently priced at $111.81 over at GearBest, though its price goes down to $79.99 with the coupon down below.

Buy the Teclast X80 Pro

COUPON CODE: TXDE

CHUWI Hi13

The CHUWI Hi13 is also a Windows 10-powered tablet, and unlike the Teclast X80 Pro, it comes with a 13.5-inch display. Intel’s Apollo Lake Celeron N3450 quad-core SoC fuels this tablet, and the device ships with 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 64GB of eMMC internal storage. A 5-megapixel shooter is included on the back of this tablet, and the device costs $327.78 (16 percent off), while its price can be lowered even further (to $289.99) with the provided coupon.

Buy the CHUWI Hi13

COUPON CODE: Hi13E