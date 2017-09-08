GearBest Deals: Xiaomi Mi A1, Ticwatch 2, Redmi 4A, And More

This time around you’ll find three smartphones in the list down below, and they’re joined by a smartwatch and a panoramic action camera. The budget Redmi 4A handset is listed down below, and so is Xiaomi’s all-new Android One smartphone, the Mi A1. The Ticwatch 2 is a good choice for you who are looking for a smartwatch that is not running Android or Tizen, and the best of all is, all of these devices are currently discounted, and some of them even come with extra discounts via coupons. Now, in addition to that, GearBest has provided us with a coupon which will get a 10 percent discount on any product you choose at the site, all you have to do is use this code -> GB10%.

Ticwatch 2

The Ticwatch 2 is a smartwatch which is compatible with both iOS and Android platforms. This smartwatch comes with a heart rate monitor, and it features 512MB of RAM. The Ticwatch 2 is IP65 rated, and it offers Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity. MediaTek’s MTK2601 processor fuels this smartphone, and a 1.4-inch OLED display is included here as well. The Ticwatch 2 currently costs $149.99 (25 percent) over at GearBest.

Xiaomi Mijia Panorama Action Camera

The Xiaomi Mijia Panorama Action Camera is now 35 percent more affordable than usual, this camera now costs $229.99 over at GearBest. The Ambarella A12 SoC fuels this camera, and you’re getting two 16-megapixel cameras here, Sony’s IMX206 sensors. This camera is capable of shooting 3.5K video, and has a 360-degree wide-angle lens, or as Xiaomi calls it, panoramic view mode.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

The Xiaomi Redmi 4A is Xiaomi’s budget smartphone which is priced at $99.99 (16 percent off), and the coupon down below will slash that price even further. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 SoC fuels this smartphone, and the phone also packs in 2GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. The Redmi 4A features a 5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display, and it sports a 13-megapixel shooter on the back.

COUPON CODE: NT4AG

XIAOMI Mi A1

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is the company’s first Android One smartphone, which essentially means that it comes with stock Android, and Google is in charge of its updates. The Xiaomi Mi A1 features a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it is priced at $244.64, though you can slash that price to $229.99 with the provided coupon.

COUPON CODE (Black variant): GB10%

COUPON CODE (Gold variant): XMA1GJ

COUPON CODE (Rose Gold variant): MI5A1FS

UMIDIGI C Note

The UMIDIGI C Note is a metal-clad smartphone, which sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner. This smartphone sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The device is fueled by the MediaTek’s MT6737T 64-bit quad-core processor, and Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on this phone. The UMIDIGI C Note is priced at $125.99 (16 percent off) at the moment, but the provided coupon will bring that price down to $79.99.

COUPON CODE: cnote