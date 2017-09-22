GearBest Deals: Xiaomi Mi 5X, Maze Alpha, And More

There are, once again, five devices listed down below. You will find three of Xiaomi’s products here, which are joined by one of HOMTOM’s and Maze’s smartphones. Four out of five devices in this list come with coupon codes, and all of the listed products are currently discounted over at GearBest. These discounts vary from 20 percent, all the way to 33 percent, while coupon codes are applied on top of them, which essentially means you can save up quite a bit of cash here.

Xiaomi Mi 5X



The Xiaomi Mi 5X is a mid-range smartphone which comes with a dual camera setup on the back, and a set of capacitive keys below the display. This handset is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC, it packs in 4GB of RAM and it features a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. This smartphone is currently priced at $219.99 (20 percent off) at GearBest, but you can get it for $199.99 via the provided coupon (limited to first 50 purchases).

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 5X

COUPON CODE: 11nov021

Xiaomi Notebook Air 13.3

The Xiaomi Notebook Air 13.3 is made out of metal, this laptop comes with a 13.3-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, and it packs in 8GB of DDR4 RAM. This laptop also includes a 256GB SSD drive, and a 1-megapixel camera for video calls and what not. The Intel Core i5-7200U dual-core SoC fuels this laptop, and the device is priced at $839.99 (25 percent off), but you can purchase it for $819.99 via the provided coupon (first 100 purchases only).

Buy the Xiaomi Notebook Air 13.3

COUPON CODE: Intel04

MAZE Alpha 4+64GB

The Maze Alpha comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage., and Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. This smartphone’s design is inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX, clearly, and the device is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor. The Maze Alpha sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while you’ll find 13 and 5-megapixel shooters on its back. The device is currently on a 33 percent discount at GearBest, and can be purchased for $189.99, though its price drops to $179.99 if you utilize the coupon down below (valid for first 300 purchases).

Buy the Maze Alpha

COUPON CODE: MAAlP

Xiaomi Mi 6

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is still Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone, this device is made out of metal, and it’s quite compact. The Mi 6 sports a 5.15-inch fullHD display, while it packs in 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. This smartphone sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner, while you’ll find two 12-megapixel cameras on its back. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is currently priced at $419.99 (23 percent discount), but if you utilize the provided coupon, its price will drop to $399.99 (first 100 purchases).

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 6

COUPON CODE: 11nov018

HOMTOM S8

The HOMTOM S8 is HOMTOM’s new handset which is inspired by the Galaxy S8. This phone is currently discounted by 21 percent, and it costs $159.99, while it will start shipping on October 12. The device packs in 4GB of RAM, 64GB of native storage, and it comes with a dual camera setup on the back (16 and 5-megapixel shooters). The HOMTOM S8 also sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) display, and is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit octa-core SoC.

Buy the HOMTOM S8