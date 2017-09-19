GearBest Deals: UMIDIGI S2, Xiaomi Mi MIX, And More

There are four smartphones listed down below, and in addition to that, you will also find one of CHUWI’s tablets here. Two devices from Xiaomi made the list, while one smartphone from UMIDIGI and HOMTOM have joined Xiaomi’s offerings. All of these gadgets are currently discounted, and some of them even come with coupon codes which affect their prices as well, so that you can get them for a lower price.

Xiaomi Mi 6

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is currently priced at $419.99 (23 percent off) over at GearBest, and if you utilize the provided coupon, you can get it for only 399.99. This is the company’s flagship smartphone for 2017, and it comes with a 5.15-inch fullHD display and 6GB of RAM, while this is a 64GB storage variant of the phone. The Xiaomi Mi 6 also sports a dual camera setup on the back, and it includes a front-facing fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi Mi MIX (256GB variant)

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 was announced by the company quite recently, and if you’re still interested in the first-gen model, you can now get its 256GB storage variant for $459.99 at GearBest if you utilize the provided coupon down below. This is an international variant of the Mi MIX, and it comes with 6GB of RAM, and the Snapdragon 821 64-bit quad-core processor. This smartphone features a 6.4-inch 2048 x 1080 display, and it comes with a 16-megapixel main camera.

UMIDIGI S2

The UMIDIGI S2 is the company’s new smartphone which is clearly inspired by the Galaxy S8. This handset features a 6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. MediaTek’s Helio P20 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels this smartphone, and Android 6.0 Marshmallow comes pre-installed on it. The device also sports a dual camera setup on the back, and you can purchase the phone for $179.99 (27 percent off), at the moment, as it is available for pre-order, and it will ship your way between October 9 and October 14.

HOMTOM S8

The HOMTOM S8 is yet another handset which picked up design cues from the Galaxy S8, this smartphone also comes with a dual camera setup on the back, and it sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner as well. The device comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, while Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on it. This phone is currently on a 21 percent discount, and it is available for $159.99, while it will ship your way on October 9 if you decided to get it.

CHUWI Hi10 Pro 2 in 1 Tablet with Keyboard

The CHUWI Hi10 Pro is a tablet which comes with both Windows 10 and Android 5.1 Lollipop pre-installed. This tablet is fueled by the Intel Cherry Trail Z8350 64-bit quad-core processor, and it packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. This tablet also includes a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display, and you can now get it for only $199.99 over at GearBest, as it is discounted by 22 percent.

