GearBest Deals: UMIDIGI S2, LEAGOO M5 Edge, And More

In the list down below, you’ll find four smartphones, and Teclast’s dual-boot tablet, in case you’re in the market for something of the sort. UMIDIGI’s S2 bezel-less flagship is currently up for pre-order, while Xiaomi’s flagship for last year is currently quite affordable as well. The LEAGOO M5 Edge also managed to find its way to this list, and some of these devices also come with coupon codes for additional discounts.

UMIDIGI S2

The UMIDIGI S2 is UMIDIGI’s new, bezel-less smartphone, which comes with a 6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) display, which results in an 18:9 aspect ratio. This handset is fueled by the Helio P20 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it packs in a 5,100mAh non-removable battery. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. This handset is currently available for pre-order over at GearBest for $229.99, and the pre-order period will last until October 9.

Buy the UMIDIGI S2

Xiaomi Mi 5S Plus

The Xiaomi Mi 5S Plus is one of Xiaomi’s flagship smartphones for last year, it is fueled by the Snapdragon 821 64-bit quad-core SoC, and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device sports a 5.7-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while two 13-megapixel shooters lie on the back of this phone. The Xiaomi Mi 5S Plus is currently priced at $299.99 (13 percent off), but you can get it for $289.99 via the provided coupon.

Xiaomi Mi 5S Plus

COUPON CODE: MI5SP

OUKITEL K3

The OUKITEL K3 is the company’s new big battery smartphone. This handset comes with a 6,000mAh non-removable battery, and it packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. This handset is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner. The device is currently on a 23 percent discount, and it costs $137.99 over at GearBest.

Buy the OUKITEL K3

LEAGOO M5 Edge

The LEAGOO M5 Edge is LEAGOO’s budget smartphone, which comes with really thin side bezels. This smartphone is fueled by the MediaTek MT6737 64-bit quad-core SoC, and it includes 2GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage. The device also comes with an 8-megapixel shooter on the back, and sports a 5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display. The LEAGOO M5 Edge is priced at $82.99 (17 percent off) over at GearBest.

Buy the LEAGOO M5 Edge

Teclast Tbook 10 S

The Teclast Tbook 10 S is the company’s dual-boot tablet, which comes with a keyboard dock. This tablet comes with both Windows 10 and Android 5.1 Lollipop pre-installed, and it sports a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS display. This tablet packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while it is fueled by the Intel Cherry Trail X5 Z8350 64-bit quad-core SoC. The Teclast Tbook 10 S is currently priced at $159.99 (32 percent off), but you can get it for $147.99 with the provided coupon.

Buy the Teclast Tbook 10 S

COUPON CODE: TBOOK10SSV