GearBest Deals: Ulefone S8 Pro, Mi Robot Vacuum, And More

This time around, we have three phone deals to talk to you about, along with a robot vacuum, and TCL’s 31.5-inch monitor. Most of the phones you’ll find in the list down below come with really thin bezels, and yet they’re rather affordable. Xiaomi’s new mid-range handset, the Mi 5X, managed to find a way to this list as well. Some of the aforementioned products come with coupon codes as well, so you can get them for even less cash, even though they’re all already discounted.

TCL T32M6C 31.5 inch Curved Computer Monitor

If you’re in a market for a new monitor, the TCL T32M6C might interest you. This is a 31.5-inch monitor which comes with a curved 1920 x 1080 LED display. This monitor’s display has a 60Hz refresh rate, and a contrast ratio of 3000:1, in case you were wondering. The TCL T32M6C is currently priced at $281.99 over at GearBest, which means that it is 14 percent more affordable than usual.

Elephone S8

The Elephone S8 is Elephone’s ‘bezel-less’ smartphone which is clearly inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX. This phone offers a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and it is made out of metal and glass. The Elephone S8 features the Helio X25 64-bit deca-core SoC, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. This smartphone costs $239.99 over at GearBest, as it is currently discounted by 14 percent.

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum

The Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum is currently on a discount as well, it costs $319.99 (27 percent off), but you can get it for $289.99 if you utilize the provided coupon. The Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum is one of the better robot vacuums out there, and it comes with a 5,200mAh battery. This vacuum can recharge itself when needed, and it can clean around the house for about 2.5 hours before it needs to be recharged.

Creality3D CR – 10 3D Desktop DIY Printer

GearBest actually has a really decent list of 3D printer on offer, and if you’re in the market for a DIY 3D printer, well, the Creality3D CR – 10 might be just right for you. This 3D printer is currently discounted by 13 percent over at GearBest, and it costs $389.99, but if you utilize the provided coupon, you’ll be able to get it for $379.99. As this is a DIY package, you’ll need to assemble it yourself, but you’ll get all the necessary instructions as part of this package.

Ulefone S8 Pro

The Ulefone S8 Pro is the company’s new smartphone which comes with a dual camera setup on the back. This phone also offers a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and it sports a 5.3-inch 720p (1280 x 720) IPS display. The Ulefone S8 Pro packs in 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage, while it is fueled by the MediaTek MT6737 64-bit quad-core SoC. The Ulefone S8 Pro can be purchased for $85.99 (11 percent off).

