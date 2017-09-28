GearBest Deals: Lenovo P8, Xiaomi Mi 5X, And More

In the list down below, you will find five new products that are currently on discount over at GearBest. There are four smartphones listed here, along with one tablet. The first product you’ll notice is the Lenovo P8, which is Lenovo’s Android-powered tablet. This device is currently on a 19 percent discount, and it costs $149.99, but if you utilize the provided coupon code, you will be able to pick up this tablet for only $139.99. It’s worth noting that this deal is limited to 100 units, though, so keep that in mind.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4X (3GB RAM variant) is the first smartphone listed down there, and this budget phone is discounted by 15 percent, and it costs $133.99, though the listed coupon brings its price down to $131.99, and only the first 300 customers can take advantage of this offer. The Xiaomi Mi 5X is Xiaomi’s metal-clad mid-ranger, and it is the third product you will notice down below. This handset does not come with a coupon code, but it is discounted on GearBest, it costs $225.99, which means its price dropped by 18 percent. This handset comes with a dual camera setup on the back, and it is actually identical in terms of the design and specs to the newly-announced Android One phone, the Xiaomi Mi A1.

The Bluboo S1 also made the list, this handset is inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX, and it comes with really thin bezels, and a ‘chin’ below its display. This device is currently on a 24 percent discount, and can be purchased for $159.99 on GearBest. Now, the last handset that is listed here is the Lenovo PHAB2 Plus, which is Lenovo’s Android-powered phablet. This phone is discounted by 16 percent, and it costs $168.88 on GearBest, but if you utilize the provided coupon, you’ll be able to purchase it for $157.99, though the coupon applies for the first 50 customers only.