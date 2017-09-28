GearBest Deals: Lenovo P8, Xiaomi Mi 5X, And More
In the list down below, you will find five new products that are currently on discount over at GearBest. There are four smartphones listed here, along with one tablet. The first product you’ll notice is the Lenovo P8, which is Lenovo’s Android-powered tablet. This device is currently on a 19 percent discount, and it costs $149.99, but if you utilize the provided coupon code, you will be able to pick up this tablet for only $139.99. It’s worth noting that this deal is limited to 100 units, though, so keep that in mind.
The Xiaomi Redmi 4X (3GB RAM variant) is the first smartphone listed down there, and this budget phone is discounted by 15 percent, and it costs $133.99, though the listed coupon brings its price down to $131.99, and only the first 300 customers can take advantage of this offer. The Xiaomi Mi 5X is Xiaomi’s metal-clad mid-ranger, and it is the third product you will notice down below. This handset does not come with a coupon code, but it is discounted on GearBest, it costs $225.99, which means its price dropped by 18 percent. This handset comes with a dual camera setup on the back, and it is actually identical in terms of the design and specs to the newly-announced Android One phone, the Xiaomi Mi A1.
The Bluboo S1 also made the list, this handset is inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX, and it comes with really thin bezels, and a ‘chin’ below its display. This device is currently on a 24 percent discount, and can be purchased for $159.99 on GearBest. Now, the last handset that is listed here is the Lenovo PHAB2 Plus, which is Lenovo’s Android-powered phablet. This phone is discounted by 16 percent, and it costs $168.88 on GearBest, but if you utilize the provided coupon, you’ll be able to purchase it for $157.99, though the coupon applies for the first 50 customers only.
The Lenovo P8 is a budget tablet which is fueled by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor. This tablet comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box, and it packs in 3GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. An 8-inch 1920 x 1200 display is included here as well, while an 8-megapixel camera can be found on the back of this tablet. A 5-megapixel shooter is included on the front side of the Lenovo P8, and a 4,250mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this package.
The Xiaomi Redmi 4X is the company’s budget smartphone, which is made out of metal. This device sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and a set of three capacitive buttons below the display. The Snapdragon 435 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels this handset, while this variant of the phone comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage, though a variant with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage is also available.
The Xiaomi Mi 5X features a dual camera setup on the back, and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner as well. This phone sports three capacitive buttons, and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC. The device packs in 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, while a 3,080mAh non-removable battery is also included here. Two 12-megapixel shooters are included on the back of the Mi 5X, while a 5-megapixel shooter lies on the phone’s front side.
The Bluboo S1 is Bluboo’s new smartphone which is inspired by the Xiaomi Mi 5X, and this phone sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner. The Bluboo S1 is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor, and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This phone features a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while it comes with a 3,500mAh non-removable battery.
The Lenovo PHAB2 Plus is made out of metal, and it comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. This handset is fueled by the MediaTek MT8783 64-bit octa-core SoC, while it includes 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. Android 6.0 Marshmallow comes pre-installed on this smartphone, and the device includes a 6.44-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display as well. A 13-megapixel shooter is placed on the back of this phone, while an 8-megapixel snapper lies on its front side.
